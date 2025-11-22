Errors, bugs, questions - page 2955
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What to do? Packing and unpacking of data doesn't work properly:
This is a test
Result. 4001 Unexpected internal errorPlease the developers to resolve this issue
In the general case, both are unsuitable, because methods are virtual and in the derived class, the method is overridden and already occupied by something else.
And in some special cases, you can do without classes at all
Expression could not be evaluated
Why can't the variable be seen?
Expression could not be evaluated
Why can't the variable be seen?
I think it's because of aggressive cutting out unnecessary (empty, unused) variables.
Example:
We can see that'ushort_d' is not calculated and not used while'uint_d' is at least calculated:
Probably not here.
Browsing the forum pages and marking the viewed pages (changing the font from bold to normal) does not work from the browser on the phone and browsing later on the computer. On the phone when browsing later it works fine.
On computers from different addresses, logged in all is normal. Viewing at home, in the village, then in the office)))
On computers vin7, chrome. Website is logged in, chrome is also logged in to the same account.
On my phone android 6 with Apex Launcher and the same chrome. The site is logged in, chrome is also logged in to the same account as on the computers.
I think because of the aggressive cutting out of unnecessary (empty, unused) variables.
Example:
We see that'ushort_d' is not calculated and not used, while'uint_d' is at least calculated:
***
It does not work like that either. And if we change 'ushort to int', the programmer sees the variable
***
This doesn't work either. And if you change ushort to int, it sees the variable
Insert the code correctly (use button ).
Insert the code correctly (use the button ).
The code does not compile because of a huge number of errors. Fix the code.
The code does not compile because of a huge number of errors. Fix the code.
Fixed by