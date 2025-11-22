Errors, bugs, questions - page 2954
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Please update to beta version 2775.
This has been fixed.
There is also this
Please update to beta version 2775.
This has been fixed.
Thank you, it has helped. But the visual tester can't run in this beta, just in case.
up: is there no function to rollback from beta to release? that would be handy.
Compilation error
It compiled fine before - no error
Compilation error
It was compiling all right before - no error
I had that when I ran out of disk space.
This happened to me when I ran out of disk space.
There is more than enough free space - after several unsuccessful attempts I saved the compiled file in the same folder under a different name and everything was normal. The .ex5 file itself of the previous version (script) runs fine as well - no errors
A contradictory result:
So you've 'gone beyond' ULONG
So you've "gone beyond" ULONG
Yes, found a non-obvious rule that in case of overflow the extreme value is returned
If Expert is converted to Indicator, then after recompiling, at least the standard icon in the Navigator window does not change immediately, but only after restarting the Terminal. The Refresh menu in the same place - does not help
Expected: immediately
Compilation error not corrected