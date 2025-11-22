Errors, bugs, questions - page 2956
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Corrected by
GetTickCount is of type uint
It doesn't work that way either. Maybe an error in the debugger? If a is assigned a different type, everything is ok.
Post the examples, with detailed description and result in the branch New MetaTrader 5 build 2755: Improvements in Quotes window and debugger. Do not forget to specify the computer, operating system and terminal parameter (first three lines from the "Journal" tab after restarting the terminal).
Need a method for quickly duplicating Terminal settings.
Copying the following data
All works fine, but Navigator->Favourites list is empty. Can you tell me what else I should copy to make it complete?
Everything works fine, but the Navigator->Favourites list is empty. Can you tell me what else I should copy to make it complete?
I think it's right here.
I think it's right here.
Thank you. Strange choice of folder.
I will repeat the problem with error 4401.
The problem occurs when the requested quantity is less than TERMINAL_MAXBARS but more than the actual quantity available.
The attached indicator shows this clearly. At OnCalculate we request successively increasing amount of rates, everything works quickly, in one call to OnCalculat, until we request the amount that exceeds the real amount. Then real amount is returned, but all other calls to CopyRates end with err 4401. From the next OnCalculate it works again until the requested quantity exceeds the available quantity.
Again, requested quantity is less than TERMINAL_MAXBARS.
You can quickly re-initialise the EA as follows.
On the chart ENTER->a->ENTER.