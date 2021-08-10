Custom indicator colour change
You haven't created any input parameters (' input ' variables) - that's why you don't see properties.
Vladimir Karputov:
Hello Vladimir, I have some inputs but are unrelated to the issue. The issue is with the change of the properties. As you can see from the screenshot below I can freely change the width and style of the lines. I can't do the same of the color though.
clean up the order with the number of indicator buffers and the number of plots. throw out unnecessary and unnecessary from oninit. always create a stub using the mql wizard.
Hello everyone,
I have created a customer indicator but for some reason when i go to the properties tab in the settings panel I can't change the colours of the lines, I can only change the with and style of the lines. Below is a snipping of my code. Have I done something wrong?