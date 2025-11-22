Errors, bugs, questions - page 1458

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Hi all. Gurus, could you please suggest a piece of code for a ready made robot on mt5. SLIPPAGE. Thank you.

Ah, I got it. You're welcome.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Well, who removes it.

:)))))))))))

The shaitanam must be deleting it.

 #property copyright "eevviill" 
 #property link "http://alievtm.blogspot.com/"
 #property version "1.0"
 #property strict



string name="probe";

/////
void OnStart()
{
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,name);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellow);

string text=ObjectGetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
color col=color(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR));
int text_sizeX=int(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE));
Alert(text," ",col," ",text_sizeX);


ObjectDelete(name);      ///  Отама шайтанама

}


    
 

I take it these scammers are mql5.com?

it was given out by yandex on a search engine query.

the site doesn't look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I take it these scammers are mql5.com?

It was given by Yandex when I searched for it.

The site does not look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick.


They are not just scammers, it seems to me they are distributors of viruses, because when you download any product, you download an ehashnik that does its job as you know - quickly and accurately

We should collectively file a complaint

I see that there are Market experts, including my supposed experts, but they download a virus.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko: I can see that there are experts from the Market, including my alleged experts, but they are downloading a virus.
There are supposedly mine too.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:

The shaitanam is removing it.

Yep. It's a script.

There is no deletion in the indicator. It's about setting new text.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I take it these scammers are mql5.com?

It's a Yandex search engine query.

the site doesn't look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick

Yeah, they're spreading Trojans there under the guise of advisors.

Thank you! We'll take action.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Huh. It's a script.

There is no deletion in the indicator. There's a new text installation.

No? So add what is the problem?

Explain to the terminal in simple language (MQL) that if the trader has removed the indicator from the chart, the indicator must clean its traces and objects on the chart.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:

Not available? So add what is the problem?

Explain to the terminal in simple language (MQL) that if the trader has removed the indicator from the chart, the indicator must clean its traces and objects on the chart.

I am shocked.

Flooder?

 
Vasyl Nosal:

I'm shocked.

Flooder?

What don't you understand? I gave you an example!

What's your problem? 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        proba.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window

string name="probe";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetTimer(1 /*переодичность в секундах*/); // 
                                                  // или
//bool  EventSetMillisecondTimer( 
//int  milliseconds      // количество миллисекунд 
//);
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,name);
   string text=ObjectGetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
   int text_sizeX=int(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE));
   Alert(text," ",text_sizeX);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ObjectDelete(name);
   EventKillTimer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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