Errors, bugs, questions - page 1458
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Hi all. Gurus, could you please suggest a piece of code for a ready made robot on mt5. SLIPPAGE. Thank you.
Ah, I got it. You're welcome.
Well, who removes it.
:)))))))))))
The shaitanam must be deleting it.
I take it these scammers are mql5.com?
it was given out by yandex on a search engine query.
the site doesn't look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick
I take it these scammers are mql5.com?
It was given by Yandex when I searched for it.
The site does not look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick.
They are not just scammers, it seems to me they are distributors of viruses, because when you download any product, you download an ehashnik that does its job as you know - quickly and accurately
We should collectively file a complaint
I see that there are Market experts, including my supposed experts, but they download a virus.
The shaitanam is removing it.
Yep. It's a script.
There is no deletion in the indicator. It's about setting new text.
I take it these scammers are mql5.com?
It's a Yandex search engine query.
the site doesn't look like this, but the familiar favicon did the trick
Yeah, they're spreading Trojans there under the guise of advisors.
Thank you! We'll take action.
Huh. It's a script.
There is no deletion in the indicator. There's a new text installation.
No? So add what is the problem?
Explain to the terminal in simple language (MQL) that if the trader has removed the indicator from the chart, the indicator must clean its traces and objects on the chart.
Not available? So add what is the problem?
Explain to the terminal in simple language (MQL) that if the trader has removed the indicator from the chart, the indicator must clean its traces and objects on the chart.
I am shocked.
Flooder?
I'm shocked.
Flooder?
What don't you understand? I gave you an example!
What's your problem?