Errors, bugs, questions - page 2905
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Who should solve the problems of last price sticking? The broker or MQ?
Does not compile:
It compiles:
What's the catch?
Does not compile:
It compiles:
What's the catch?
This is a known compiler bug, a fix has been postponed for now.
Good afternoon!
The copying of signals is not working.
I can see that the signals on the signatory were there, the copying did not take place in the system.
Good afternoon!
The copying of signals is not working.
I see that the signals on the signer were, the copying did not take place in the system.
Are you copying to the terminal for Windows desktop version or to the terminal located on VPS?
Are you copying to terminal for Windows desktop version or terminal located on VPS?
To Windows on VPS.
Already figured it out, as it usually happens, not very smooth hands are to blame))
Thanks for such a quick response!
Can't get the funds out of the product sold. The clock has started counting down to the negative side. What's wrong?
Can anyone tell me what flags are received when copying ticks
Script code
Exactly the same result from this script
If I replace it with COPY_TICKS_ALL, I get flags 2, 4 and their sum of 6. But 312 and 344 are also present. It should not exceed 126. During the trading day we observe 56 and 88 when requesting COPY_TICKS_TRADE... Why so many?
Please add in this line after compiling:
0 errors, 0 warnings, 618 msec elapsed
local time when compilation was done.