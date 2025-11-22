Errors, bugs, questions - page 2897

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Vitaly Muzichenko:
Andrey Khatimlianskii:
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Thank you. Am I correct in assuming that if there is no record on the product page about the number of copies sold in a month, then there haven't been any sales for the month?

Do you mean the calendar month or the next 30 days?

 
fxsaber:

Thank you. Am I correct in assuming that if there is no record on the product page of the number of copies sold in a month, then there have been no sales for the month?

where have you seen such an entry?

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Where did you see an entry like that?

Next to the rating.

 
fxsaber:

Next to the rating.

yep, it's been a while since I've looked. rents don't show up

 
fxsaber:

Next to the rating.

This is only observed in those products that are in the top(from my observations), for the rest the statistics are hidden.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is only observed in those products that are at the top(from my observations), for the rest the statistics are hidden.

Yes, about that.

Only the best-selling products are "awarded" the label.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Yes, about that.

Only the best-selling products are "awarded" with the label.

There seems to be a threshold of five sales in 30 days

 
Andrey Barinov:

There seems to be a threshold of five sales in 30 days

Well, yeah, that's kind of what it looks like.

 
fxsaber:

Thank you. It turns out that the problem is only with ZIP.

What's the problem with ZIP? You don't need a key for it either, except for one optionally specific one:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

CryptDecode with CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP modifier - How to use?

Ilyas, 2015.03.31 11:04

Done, will be available from new build.

For CRYTP_ARCH_ZIP in CryptEncode and CryptDecode, a CRC skip flag can be passed in the key parameter, set as follows:
uchar key[]={1,0,0,0};

CryptEncode(CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP,data,key,result);
или
CryptDecode(CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP,data,key,result);

 
Stanislav Korotky:

What's the problem with ZIP? You don't need a key for it either, except for one optionally specific one:

A password-protected ZIP archive.

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