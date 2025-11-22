Errors, bugs, questions - page 2897
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Thank you. Am I correct in assuming that if there is no record on the product page about the number of copies sold in a month, then there haven't been any sales for the month?
Do you mean the calendar month or the next 30 days?
Thank you. Am I correct in assuming that if there is no record on the product page of the number of copies sold in a month, then there have been no sales for the month?
where have you seen such an entry?
Where did you see an entry like that?
Next to the rating.
Next to the rating.
yep, it's been a while since I've looked. rents don't show up
Next to the rating.
This is only observed in those products that are in the top(from my observations), for the rest the statistics are hidden.
This is only observed in those products that are at the top(from my observations), for the rest the statistics are hidden.
Yes, about that.
Only the best-selling products are "awarded" the label.
Yes, about that.
Only the best-selling products are "awarded" with the label.
There seems to be a threshold of five sales in 30 days
There seems to be a threshold of five sales in 30 days
Well, yeah, that's kind of what it looks like.
Thank you. It turns out that the problem is only with ZIP.
What's the problem with ZIP? You don't need a key for it either, except for one optionally specific one:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
CryptDecode with CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP modifier - How to use?
Ilyas, 2015.03.31 11:04Done, will be available from new build.
For CRYTP_ARCH_ZIP in CryptEncode and CryptDecode, a CRC skip flag can be passed in the key parameter, set as follows:
What's the problem with ZIP? You don't need a key for it either, except for one optionally specific one:
A password-protected ZIP archive.