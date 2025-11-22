Errors, bugs, questions - page 2899
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MetaQuotes:
Fixed, will be in the next beta
Great, thanks for the promptness!
Previously researched this issue, here's what I found:
It used to work with array build 2085
Strange that it doesn't work now, even though you reported the error six months ago, I reported it three months ago (haven't updated the terminal in almost a year). If it didn't work from the beginning - then I understand
It used to work with an array
checked - it still works in MQL4
UPD: even with #property strict 4 directive everything compiles
Please explain if this is the logic of the indicator or not the correct behavior?
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Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2020.11.02 21:52
Ugh, how angry - I've found indicators from the standard delivery, which give different indicators at the same moment in time, if they were run in different periods in the tester - I do not know how they are counted, but for machine learning they are dangerous!
The result was taken on 01.08.2019 10:04:00 on OHLC Si Splice minutes.
TesterHideIndicator sets the visibility flag for indicators that are created afterwards.
It does not change the visibility flag of previously created indicators.
You can check with the following expert
In the visualizer and in the chart opened after the simple test, MACD indicator is not visible, the Moving Average is visible
So it works as intended.
Thanks. I was waiting for the indicator on the wrong frame, sorry for my inattention!
For a long time I couldn't understand why fonts are displayed in Canvas with such poor quality.
And today I realized that there is an incorrect output of fonts in Canvas mode with COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE transparency support.
This bug is apparently because in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode the font edge is not smoothed by the 4th transparency byte(A), but by changing the brightness of the three RGB bytes, as in COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA mode.Attached is a script demonstrating this Bug. (On the left are fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA mode and on the right are fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode with loss of quality )
If we change this, fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode will be rendered even slightly faster (because only one byte A has to be changed, not three RGB bytes in an ARGB pixel) and with much better quality.
This is especially visible in the white-on-white mode - fonts should not be visible. And in white-on-black mode. You can see that the quality of the fonts is severely degraded due to improper processing of the font edges.
Black on white:
White on black
VS
White on white. On the right (COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode) there is a halo (edge) of the font that should not be there.
Developers, please fix it.
The most important mode Canvas.
By the way, the same bug you have in CCanvas class is mimimimum due toPixelTransform function(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227736/page43#comment_13272694), so antialiasing functions doesn't work correctly. The solution I think I suggested there.
There's no error here.
For a white font, use a white "liner"
C2.Erase(0x00FFFFFF);
If anyone has experienced this, please advise what to do.
I've encountered that Telega sends/receives text messages, but files/pictures do not.
After restarting messenger started to hang dead every time. Complete reinstallation to clean - similar.
In Chrome, files are downloaded completely, but are not marked as completed.
It's the same with any files. Seems to be some kind of common problem. Antivirus and firewall not enabled.
I have not been able to find a solution to this problem by searching the internet. Maybe someone here has encountered it.
ZS I really didn't want to reboot Win10 as there were important calculations going on. Rebooting took care of the problem.
There is no mistake here.
For a white font, use a white "lining"
I can't insert a picture into the forum (ALT+I) if the path to it is specified in inverted commas.
Without quotation marks, no problem.