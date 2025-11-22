Errors, bugs, questions - page 2893

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How do I get the amount of memory available?

        : TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE) = 32218
        : TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL) = 16301
        : TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL) = 32602
        : TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED) = 384

The terminal gives out some nonsense.

 
fxsaber:

After installing Win10, I often hit the memory limit (16GB). I haven't encountered this on Win7.

Only five browser tabs, messenger and MT5 are running, but Task Manager shows 9GB occupied.

What is wrong with this Win10? Win7-consumption has always been in line with what is running.


After restart Win10 takes 1GB. Clearly MT5 doesn't free up memory, but 9GB is too much on a nearly empty machine.

Read about the new Windows 10 memory manager.

Its strategy is to cache, use maximum and hold until someone requests memory. And rightly so. So it's now almost impossible to be guided by "free" and "occupied" memory - it's fake.

16 gigs is already the bottom line if the computer is meant to work.

 
fxsaber:

How do I get the amount of memory available?

The terminal gives out some nonsense.

You forgot about the 16gb (by all appearances) of virtual memory.

Terminal clearly says 16 gb physical installed and 32 gb total available. The memory usage and free memory figures are obviously a fake.

Although you should write in memory available, even if it is a known fake
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Read about the new Windows 10 memory manager.

Its strategy is to cache, use the maximum, and hold on until someone asks for memory. And rightly so. That's why it's now almost impossible to be guided by "free" and "occupied" memory - it's a fad.

16 gigs is already the bottom line if the computer is meant to work.

It turns out that Win10 is contraindicated for working on a remote server. Von people manage to do only a couple of hundred megabytes under MT5. I'm having a really shitty time with it.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

So it is now almost impossible to be guided by 'free' and 'busy' memory - it's a fake.

In this picture the top Terminal is one chart per 5000 M1 bars.

The bottom one has 20 charts, 10 EAs, CopyTicks on every tick and so on.


Because of this nonsense with the upper Terminal, it is easy to run into ArrayResize.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

is a known fake.

How do you calculate MQL_MEMORY_USED? The size of all internal objects, including arrays of the program is only 10% of MQL_MEMORY__USED.

Restarting the Expert Advisor can drastically reduce this value.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

You forgot about the 16gb (by all appearances) of virtual memory.

There is no virtual memory.

 
Is there an analogue ofChartGetString(i,CHART_EXPERT_NAME) in MT4?
 
Konstantin Efremov:
Is there an analogue of ChartGetString(i,CHART_EXPERT_NAME) in MT4?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/354451

Можно ли программно узнать какой эксперт выполняется на графике?
Можно ли программно узнать какой эксперт выполняется на графике?
  • 2020.10.29
  • www.mql5.com
WindowExpertName() возвращает имя эксперта в котором написан этот код, а задача состоит в том, чтобы узнать перед запуском этого эксперта не работа...
 
If the chart is moved outside the terminal "Detached"ChartGetInteger(ChartID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, 0) always false whether in the foreground or in the background
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