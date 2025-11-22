Errors, bugs, questions - page 3045

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Is it right that the Norwegian krone is not coming from Norway, but from Sweden?


 
fxsaber:

Is it right that the Norwegian krone is not coming from Norway, but from Sweden?


No, it isn't. It has to come from South Korea!
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2021.06.15 09:53

Have already written here about it. Once again , please index several years of the forum for Search. Right now, Search is ignoring posts over a long historical interval. Third-party search engines find it, in-house search doesn't.

What is the reason for having such a perennial hole in the search database?

 

When using the strategy tester very actively, communication with some agents can be lost, restarting via the menu (Disable/enable) helps.

 
Top version Bottom version an example of a crooked operation Problem with displaying indicator buffers in MQL4
There are 23 of them and they are different. I seem to have achieved the correct display, but!
If you swap the initialisation of the buffers in OnInit, they are not displayed correctly.
If you change the bar limit, the numbers 500, 5000 and total are displayed differently. The histogram on the bar is not drawn on every bar.
In the data window, there is data on the histogram, but it is not shown on the chart.
 
Sergey Vedmanov:
Problem with displaying indicator buffers in MQL4
There are 32 of them and they are different. I seem to have achieved the correct display, but!
If you swap the initialisation of the buffers in OnInit, they are not displayed correctly.
If you change the bar limit, the numbers 500, 5000 and total are displayed differently. The histogram on the bar is not drawn on every bar.
The histogram is shown in the data window but not on the chart.
Check the scale
 
Question for MQL4 Expert Advisors
I have a task to calculate how much money will be needed for X lot, according to 2 options.(GerchikCo Demo, 5 digit quote)

int LotX = 0.5;
double Ax = LotX * MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED); //The amount of free funds needed to open 1 lot at Ask price
double Bx = Ax / MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE); //cost of 1 point of 1 lot

if xxxUSD are equal values :
example EURUSD - Ax= 593, Bx= 593

if USDxx and cross pairs - values are not equal :
example USDRUB - Ax= 750, Bx= 5454
NZDCAD - Ax= 346, Bx= 431
EURAUD - Ax= 593, Bx= 793

Which option is true?
 
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Which version is true?
Ah, got it, didn't immediately realise that the first option counts funds, the second one counts the number of points
 
A compilation error: 
class A {};
void OnStart()
{
    const A * a1;    a1    = a1;    //(1) нормально
    const A * a2[1]; a2[0] = a2[0]; //(2) Error: '=' - cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
}
What is the fundamental difference between (1) and (2) ?
 
Compilation error: 
class A {};
template<typename T>
void f( T, const T ) {}
void OnStart()
{
    const A *a;
    f( a, a ); //Error: 'a' - cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
}
There is some doubt in formal substitution, but checked in C++ there is no such error
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