Errors, bugs, questions - page 3045
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Is it right that the Norwegian krone is not coming from Norway, but from Sweden?
Is it right that the Norwegian krone is not coming from Norway, but from Sweden?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2021.06.15 09:53Have already written here about it. Once again , please index several years of the forum for Search. Right now, Search is ignoring posts over a long historical interval. Third-party search engines find it, in-house search doesn't.
What is the reason for having such a perennial hole in the search database?
When using the strategy tester very actively, communication with some agents can be lost, restarting via the menu (Disable/enable) helps.
In the data window, there is data on the histogram, but it is not shown on the chart.
Problem with displaying indicator buffers in MQL4
The histogram is shown in the data window but not on the chart.
I have a task to calculate how much money will be needed for X lot, according to 2 options.(GerchikCo Demo, 5 digit quote)
int LotX = 0.5;
double Ax = LotX * MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED); //The amount of free funds needed to open 1 lot at Ask price
double Bx = Ax / MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE); //cost of 1 point of 1 lot
if xxxUSD are equal values :
example EURUSD - Ax= 593, Bx= 593
if USDxx and cross pairs - values are not equal :
example USDRUB - Ax= 750, Bx= 5454
NZDCAD - Ax= 346, Bx= 431
EURAUD - Ax= 593, Bx= 793
Which option is true?
Which version is true?