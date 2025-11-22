Errors, bugs, questions - page 2886
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Of course, I've asked the user all these details, but I haven't received an answer yet, so I've only posted what's available.
Is there documentation somewhere that describes the limitations of running market products from the command line? So far, I've only read about the binding to the hardware and software part of the computer. Is there also a binding to login/system rights/whatever? If I unlog in the terminal from mql5, the market products will stop working?
It is possible to start in such a way that you will not even be able to reach the configuration of your computer. That's why we need technical details.
It does not depend on MQL5 account.
Personal messages have been checked, they generally work.
When did your PMs stop working? Maybe there are some errors in the browser console when trying to send a PM (F12 -> console)?
The person wrote in a private message and I replied to him. Further - to his next message I couldn't reply any more. The dates are marked:
Tried to reply now:
In the console this is what after trying to send a message:
For a long time I couldn't understand why fonts are displayed in Canvas with such poor quality.
And today I realized that there is an incorrect output of fonts in Canvas mode with COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE transparency support.
This bug is apparently because in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode the font edge is not smoothed by the 4th transparency byte(A), but by changing the brightness of the three RGB bytes, as in COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA mode.Attached is a demonstration script. (On the left are fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA mode, and on the right are fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode with loss of quality )
If we change this, fonts in COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode will be rendered even slightly faster (because only one byte A has to be changed, not three RGB bytes in an ARGB pixel) and with much better quality.
This is especially visible in the white-on-white mode - fonts should not be visible. And in white-on-black mode. You can see that the quality of fonts is severely degraded due to improperly trimmed font edges.
Black on white:
White on black
VS
White on white. On the right (COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE mode) is a halo (edge) of the font, which should not be there.
Developers, please fix it.
Most important Canvas mode.
HH By the way, the same bug you have in CCanvas class is mimimimum because ofPixelTransform function(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227736/page43#comment_13272694), so anti-aliasing functions don't work properly. I think I suggested a solution there.
Let me spick frrom my hart.
Sorry for the off-topic, I couldn't help but think I meant it
Let me spick from my heart.
Sorry for the off-topic, I couldn't help but think I meant it
Google tech support, please.
It is not a fact, the search speed will increase, and the algorithm of the search will not change randomly. It's like flipping one coin or eight. and writing the results in one row.
Still, I can see that a few Agents increase the likelihood.
Still, I can see that multiple Agents increase the probability.
There are no prerequisites for this, unless it is a feature of the optimizer's task manager.
So, we can say that not many agents increase the probability, but few agents decrease the efficiency of the search because of the optimizer's task manager's peculiarities.
Still, I can see that a few Agents increase the probability.
This is a subjecc tive perception of an improved result most likely. Depth or number of passes increases with an unchanged algorithm.