Errors, bugs, questions - page 2892
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If there is an indicator that has a rather resource-intensive function of visualization calculation on the canvas, on each tick.
And this indicator is used in EA through iCustom.
Does it call the functions that calculate the canvas in this case (through iCustom), though the canvas itself is not displayed?
Question.
I suspect that it does.
Then it probably makes sense to create a special mode in the indicator without graphic calculations specifically for using it through iCustom?
Or does iCustom magically start only those functions that are related to the formation of indicator buffers and ignore the others?
Then perhaps it makes sense to create a mode in the indicator specifically without graphical calculations specifically for use via iCustom?
you can do it yourself
You can do it yourself, right?
You probably mean check it yourself?
Of course it can be done.
Well, yes, if they don't answer, then I'll check it myself. It's just that it takes time and I'm afraid there won't be a full understanding anyway. Maybe there are some nuances and peculiarities.
Yeah, well, if they don't, then I'll check it out for myself. It's just that it takes time and I'm afraid there won't be a full understanding anyway. Maybe there are some nuances and peculiarities.
At a glance, asking for chart or subwindow id will return an invalid value from under iCustom - that's the mode for you.
There are enough nuances in mql as it is, why one more if the separation can be easily done by yourself?
Just a quick look, asking for chart or subwindow id will return invalid value from iCustom - that's the mode for you.
And asking for dual execution of custom code is a bit strange. mql already has enough nuances, why one more when you can easily do the separation yourself?
You misunderstand. I'm only asking MQ to answer yes or no. The rest, of course, I will do myself. I have no questions about how to do it.
Although, perhaps, a silly question on my part. I know that this function will be called. I don't know how to check if it is not needed in forming the indicator buffers. You can, of course, but it is unlikely that the MQ bothered with it.
ZZZY I thought about it with care. Still, I would not rule out that this function separation has already been implemented. It's not a very difficult task for the compiler. I'll wait for an answer from MQ, though.
You do not understand. I am only asking MQ to answer Yes or No. The rest, of course, I will do myself. No questions about how to do it.
Although, perhaps, a silly question on my part. I know that this function will be called. I don't know how to check if it is not needed in forming the indicator buffers. You can, of course, but it is unlikely that the MQ bothered with it.
ZZZY I thought about it with care. Still, I would not rule out that this function separation has already been implemented. It's not a very difficult task for the compiler. Still, I'll wait for an answer from MQ.
A kanvas is a regular graphical object. They are drawn during iCustom calls as well.
I passed the parameter to understand that we are working "from the Expert Advisor" and not to draw unnecessary graphics (and not to delete what others drew).
After installing Win10, I often hit the memory limit (16GB). I haven't encountered this on Win7.
Only five browser tabs, messenger and MT5 are running, but Task Manager shows 9GB occupied.
What is wrong with this Win10? Win7-consumption has always been in line with what is running.
After restart Win10 takes 1GB. Clearly MT5 doesn't free up memory, but 9GB is too much on a nearly empty machine.
After installing Win10, I often hit the memory limit (16GB). I haven't encountered this on Win7.
Only five browser tabs, messenger and MT5 are running, but Task Manager shows 9GB occupied.
What is wrong with this Win10? Win7-consumption has always been in line with what is running.
After restart Win10 takes 1GB. Understandable that MT5 doesn't free up memory, but 9GB is too much on a nearly empty machine.
About 20 tabs in Opera, robot multi on 7 pairs with MTF, editor bunch of windows, Help to MT, mails.ru game centre, load 22% of 32gb,
with all this stuff playing PUBG now, hwInfo64 registered a load of only 40% max, virtualization only 50mb limit, everything is fine with Win10 HOME
Haven't restarted the terminal for 6 hours
20 tabs in Opera, robot multi on 7 pairs with MTF, editor pile of windows, help to MT, game centre mail.ru, load 22% of 32gb,
with all this stuff playing PUBG now, hwInfo64 registered a load of only 40% max, virtualization is only limited to 50mb, everything is fine with Win10 HOME
Terminal hasn't restarted for 6 hours
230 Mb with a robot - I can only dream. Got used to it a long time ago that MT5 only eats a gigabyte for breakfast. I don't use the virtual machine.