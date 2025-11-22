Errors, bugs, questions - page 1423

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Ilya Malev:
You've convinced me that if something works on 32bit, there's no such guarantee on 64bit.
 
A100:
You've convinced me that if something works on 32bit, there's no such guarantee on 64bit.
You have build 1210, I have 1200. This may be the case.
 

MT4, been poking around for a couple of hours trying to figure out why the charts are visually different in the subwindows (MT4), turns out the vertical scale in the bottom subwindow is not displayed correctly.

MT4

Subwindow 3 - one custom indicator, added three times to the same window with different periods, all fine.
28 Okt 21:30 horizontal line (-0.3743) added by hands coincides with the level (-0.3743) set in the properties of the blue indicator MA(14) and touches the indicator(-0.3743) at this point.

Box 4 - one indicator counts all three at once, values on the last candle coincided.
Solid line - hand added horizontal line (-0.3743)
Dotted line - level, set in the indicator properties (-0.3743).
The lines are at different heights !!!
And the graphs are visually different in subwindows 3 and 4, although counted the same way.
Especially visible on the last candle - indicator values are the same, but arranged differently.

What can it be ?

 
Mike:

MT4, been poking around for a couple of hours as to why the sub-window charts are visually different (MT4), turns out the vertical scale in the lower sub-window is not displayed correctly.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/65619#comment_1975792
Что происходит с масштабированием двух индикаторов в одном окне?
Что происходит с масштабированием двух индикаторов в одном окне?
  • www.mql5.com
Чертим ценовую линию в отдельном окне индикатора. - - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
A100:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/65619#comment_1975792
A100, thanks for the reply, the link says to check the "Inherit Scale" tab in the indicator properties. I don't have that tab :(
 
Ilya Malev:

Code generation error

Build 1200/64

Playable in 1210 build ?
 
Alexander:
Is it reproducible in 1210 build ?

It's gone in 1210, thanks.

 
If a symbol is added to the Market Watch that has not been added and was hidden before, how much history will be loaded into the terminal for this symbol without opening a chart?
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
If a symbol is added to the market overview, which was not added before and was hidden, how much history will be loaded by the terminal on this symbol without opening the chart?
In MT5 neither history nor ticks will be loaded on such a symbol (I checked).
 
Karputov Vladimir:
In MT5 neither history nor ticks will be loaded by such a symbol (I checked).
I.e. the history will start to be written from the moment the symbol is set in the market overview?
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