Errors, bugs, questions - page 1423
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You've convinced me that if something works on 32bit, there's no such guarantee on 64bit.
MT4, been poking around for a couple of hours trying to figure out why the charts are visually different in the subwindows (MT4), turns out the vertical scale in the bottom subwindow is not displayed correctly.
Subwindow 3 - one custom indicator, added three times to the same window with different periods, all fine.
28 Okt 21:30 horizontal line (-0.3743) added by hands coincides with the level (-0.3743) set in the properties of the blue indicator MA(14) and touches the indicator(-0.3743) at this point.
Box 4 - one indicator counts all three at once, values on the last candle coincided.
Solid line - hand added horizontal line (-0.3743)
Dotted line - level, set in the indicator properties (-0.3743).
The lines are at different heights !!!
And the graphs are visually different in subwindows 3 and 4, although counted the same way.
Especially visible on the last candle - indicator values are the same, but arranged differently.
What can it be ?
MT4, been poking around for a couple of hours as to why the sub-window charts are visually different (MT4), turns out the vertical scale in the lower sub-window is not displayed correctly.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/65619#comment_1975792
Code generation error
Build 1200/64
Is it reproducible in 1210 build ?
It's gone in 1210, thanks.
If a symbol is added to the market overview, which was not added before and was hidden, how much history will be loaded by the terminal on this symbol without opening the chart?
In MT5 neither history nor ticks will be loaded by such a symbol (I checked).