Errors, bugs, questions - page 2833
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What's the problem? Reflexes?)
And "Forum" is still clicked more often than "Documentation" - at least on the website...
The problem is that the scrollbar is on the right side of the page and the "Board" button is now on the left, so you have to move the mouse more.
The good thing is to move the "Board" button as close to the right as possible, and move the navigation buttons with the branch pages to the same place.
The usability from a smartphone remains almost unchanged.
Website is down, logged in through the UPU, gives a 403 error
Got blocked by IP address, can't see why, who do I write to?
Got my IP address blocked, can't see why, who do I write to?
Reboot the router and that's it. I hope you don't have a static IP.
Reboot the router and you're good to go. Hopefully you don't have a static IP.
)) Alexey, hi!
This will not help, as the external ip will not change
This will help https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/setupvpn-lifetime-free-vp/oofgbpoabipfcfjapgnbbjjaenockbdp
This won't help as the external ip won't change
It worked for everyone and I had a 403 error at the beginning of the year on my PC and everything worked on my tablet - i rebooted the router and it all went away
Search the forum for "403" - quite regularly people complain
but otherwise:
fine. What's the fundamental difference?
A compilation error:
but otherwise:
fine. What's the fundamental difference?
)) Alexey, hi!
This won't help as the external ip won't change
This will help https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/setupvpn-lifetime-free-vp/oofgbpoabipfcfjapgnbbjjaenockbdp
It will help to block financial transactions to someone who will go to the site through various anonymizers.
And, yes, rebooting the router almost always helps.
How do I run a check for pending orders using previously set parameters?
I don't need it and sleep is also not an option, because I need other functionality to make it work.
I am just at the start of development)
How do I run a check for pending orders using previously set parameters?
I don't need it and sleep is also not an option, because I need other functionality to make it work.
I am only at the beginning of development).
How can I teach you to read documentation?