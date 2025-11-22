Errors, bugs, questions - page 2834

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Interesting news and unpleasant. If it only affects the returnee, it can be remembered. If elsewhere it shows up, then breaking the logic of the brackets is not logical at all.

It seems to have something to do with the call...

import

as everything works correctly without the call...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

This will help block financial transactions for anyone accessing the site through various anonymisers.

And, yes, rebooting the router almost always helps.

Artem, you can't break the rules, I agree with you there )

But, no, rebooting the home router does not always change even the internal dynamic ip address of the computer connected to it, because the DHCP protocol gives the address for a long time (hours, days). The external (public) ip address will not change from a reboot. Its purpose is the ISP's area of responsibility.

https://www.whatismyip.com/what-is-my-public-ip-address/

What Is My Public IP Address and How It Is Used - WhatIsMyIP.com®
What Is My Public IP Address and How It Is Used - WhatIsMyIP.com®
  • www.whatismyip.com
The public IP address is the Internet Protocol address, logged by various servers/devices. This is when you connect to these devices through your internet connection. This is the same IP address that we show on our homepage. So why the secondary page? Well, not everyone speaks the language of IP addresses. We want to make it as simple as...
 
Igor Makanu:

It worked for everyone, and I had a 403 error at the beginning of the year on my PC, and everything worked on my tablet - I rebooted the router all gone

Search the forum for "403" - People complain pretty regularly.

If it helps, it means the problem is not external ip blocking but something else

 
Nikolai Karetnikov:

Artem, you can't break the rules, I agree with you there )

But, no, rebooting the home router does not always change even the internal dynamic ip address of the computer connected to it, because the DHCP protocol gives the address for a long time (hours, days). The external (public) ip address will not change from a reboot. Its purpose is the ISP's area of responsibility.

https://www.whatismyip.com/what-is-my-public-ip-address/

I will not argue. But rebooting the router helps. And digging through the theoretical calculations as in a pile of paper - I have no desire and no time.

 
And I thought those providers were already a thing of the past. Those ISPs that distribute the Internet as a local network throughout the house. Or sometimes around the neighbourhood.
 
Alexandr Andreev:

It seems to have something to do with the call...

because without the call, everything works correctly...

Apparently so. Return with and without brackets works correctly without importing. Slipped my mind)

 
Alexandr Andreev:

It seems to have something to do with the call...

because without it, everything works correctly...

Here's an example without #import:

class function {};
string g( string function )
{
        return ( function ); //Error:
}
 
const is not highlighted in colour in line (1)



and in line (2) it is normal. What is the fundamental difference?
[Deleted]  
A100:

const is not highlighted in colour in line (1)


and in line (2) it is normal. What is the fundamental difference?

 
Hi guys what happened I got from 16540 rating to 127 then after about 5 minutes it was 137 and it does not show how many products I have what's up?
Does anyone have this or has it happened ?
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