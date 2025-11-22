Errors, bugs, questions - page 2832
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Some kind of useless warningIt doesn't help, but rather hinders, because there are so many
That said:
is fine. What's the fundamental difference?
Some kind of useless warningIt doesn't help, but rather hinders, because there are so many
That said:
is fine. What's the fundamental difference?
There's something I can't simulate.
Coda appears?
//Warning: no #import declaration
Well what kind of oop is it if there is no function declaration without body.... Class names without a description. ;)
But there is no restriction on declarations without a body.
feng shui in the middle then the most frequent ones) .... of course they will get used to it)
The menus are sorted by frequency of use.
The most frequent ones should be in the middle, not on the edge. It used to be more convenient because it was closer to the centre. Or let's change the letters on the keyboard and shove the most frequent ones also to the left))))
There's something I can't simulate.
Coda appears?
Well, what kind of an oop is it if there is no function declaration without a body.... Class names without a description. ;)
But there is no restriction on declarations without the body.
Make two files: Test.mqh and Test.mq5 as described above.
And what does this have to do with OOP? You should read the test warnings first, what does it have to do with the fact that the declaration and implementation of functions are placed in different files, which is especially convenient when their number is large?
Make two files: Test.mqh and Test.mq5 as written above
And what does OOP have to do with it? You read the test warnings first
Oh yes, I do.
Is there any way for a normal user in the terminal to find out the shared working folder? There is a menu item File | Open Data Folder for a specific instance folder. Why is there no similar Open Common Data Folder? In MQL5 API this folder can be found (TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH), but not in the interface?
No. There's no way to know from the terminal...
Good afternoon.
I'm a new trader, I opened an account with ALPARI. I have installed Envilope EA robot / M 15 / but for the fifth day PC does not open trade.
I have SMILE and white AutoTrading on top right corner.
What is the problem if PC does not open the position?
Is there any way for a normal user in the terminal to find out the shared working folder? There is a menu option File | Open Data Folder for a specific instance folder. Why is there no similar Open Common Data Folder? In MQL5 API this folder can be found (TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH), but not in the interface?
But it is possible to find out from ME without the code
I encountered a strange situation the other day - the indicator on TF M1 is not correctly determining the opening price of the daily bar. The indicator has been used for about 3 years already, and it had no problems before. The shift was very significant, about 500 pips, at the same time, in the morning it was showing correct data, but in the afternoon it was already lying. Changing TF did not help, only changing TF of indicator calculation in the indicator settings itself helped. I don't know how to reproduce it. Such glitches are scary when trading automatically.
The situation repeated itself today - will there be a reaction from the developers? Ready to provide them with an indicator.