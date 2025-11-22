Errors, bugs, questions - page 2830
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Menus are sorted by frequency of use.
Is that the way marketers decide now? It's just logical to increase the frequency of use of other services, including their primary offering.
Share what will happen in a month with frequency, how it will change - interesting.
Don't be a bully, they teach it on special courses. In supermarkets, they also change the places where they display their products from time to time. A man gets used to going to a place where he always takes vodka and it's not there. But he sees that there is also sausage on sale. He takes the sausage, finds what he came for and the shop's turnover increases.
Here, too, you will open the documentation more often, poking out of habit where there was a link to the forum. Maybe you will read something useful.
But seriously: this is not a supermarket. Such tricks do not work here. If I'm not interested in news, not interested in quotes and Webterminal with VPS......... And I will not go to CodeBase even if they will pay you. Unless they pay a lot of money. But I won't read anything there anyway.
Here, too, you will open the documentation more often, poking at the forum link as a matter of habit. Maybe you will read something useful.
no can do, I got the opposite effect - my documentation link is hidden )))
No way, got the opposite effect - my documentation link is hiding ))))
So read the articles more often.)))))
but otherwise:
fine. What difference does it make?
Hello all!
I am facing a problem. I am writing an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. PSB Forex broker. This broker has an operation called "rollover". So, during testing, this "rollover" tries to reopen trades with a lot equal to zero. It turns out that during testing trades are simply closed. In this case, during normal trade (tested on the demo), all is transferred as it should. Maybe someone knows how to fix this bug during testing?
Compilation error
but otherwise:
fine. What is the difference?
Because in the first case f is overridden before f(int) is called, and in the second case after
The menus are sorted by frequency of use.
feng shui in the middle then the most frequent ones) .... of course they will)
Because in the first case f is overridden before calling f(int) and in the second case after
You are out of the loop again - there is no difference. In both cases: either there should be no error - or there should be (as in C++). Here is example (3), when f is redefined after, as in case (2), but unlike in case (2) - compile-time error