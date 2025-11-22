Errors, bugs, questions - page 3016
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Thank you. there's a pinion.)
Again nothing in 2920 works from what worked before Once again the question arises: Are elementary tests done before the update?
There is no compilation error in 2924. Thank you for promptly fixing it
May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but had to search 3 pages of forum posts.
For now, a good practice might be to link (in one form or another) the person replying to the original post as here
There is no compilation error in 2924. Thank you for promptly fixing it.
Only switching to MQ-Demo and then restarting the Terminal allowed the update to upload.
The normal method did not.
Only switching to MQ-Demo and then rebooting the terminal allowed the update to be uploaded.
The normal method did not.
What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?
What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?
Yeah. And it's updating for me now. I just pressed "check..." and it downloaded.
Yes. And it's updating for me now. I just clicked "Check..." and it's downloading.
Then it turns out the terminal can run on any version of the server
Then it turns out that the terminal can run on any version of the server
Probably...
What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?
It used to update. Described the problem with the 2920 -> 2924 transition. How the developers work this mechanism - I don't know.