Errors, bugs, questions - page 3016

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Vladimir Karputov:

In the feed, when you see news from a Friend, click on the top right of the post.

Thank you. there's a pinion.)

 
A100:
Again nothing in 2920 works from what worked before Once again the question arises: Are elementary tests done before the update?

There is no compilation error in 2924. Thank you for promptly fixing it

 
Alain Verleyen:

May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but had to search 3 pages of forum posts.

For now, a good practice might be to link (in one form or another) the person replying to the original post as here

 
A100:

There is no compilation error in 2924. Thank you for promptly fixing it.

Only switching to MQ-Demo and then restarting the Terminal allowed the update to upload.

The normal method did not.

 
fxsaber:

Only switching to MQ-Demo and then rebooting the terminal allowed the update to be uploaded.

The normal method did not.

What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?

 
A100:

What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?

Yeah. And it's updating for me now. I just pressed "check..." and it downloaded.


 
Alexey Viktorov:

Yes. And it's updating for me now. I just clicked "Check..." and it's downloading.

Then it turns out the terminal can run on any version of the server

 
A100:

Then it turns out that the terminal can run on any version of the server

Probably...

2021.05.19 17:42:47.723 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2924 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.05.19 17:42:47.723 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, AMD FX-4170 Quad-Core, 9 / 11 Gb memory, 46 / 465 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT+3
2021.05.19 17:42:47.723 Terminal        D:\MetaTrader 5\Hadge MT5

2021.05.19 17:42:48.963 Network '********': authorized on RoboForex-ECN through Europe #2 (ping: 69.83 ms, build 2715)
 
A100:

What about before? If you were connected to the broker's server - did you click to check for beta updates - and everything was updated?

It used to update. Described the problem with the 2920 -> 2924 transition. How the developers work this mechanism - I don't know.

 
how do I make the indicator appear in the background, behind the candlesticks?
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