Errors, bugs, questions - page 2828
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At the moment, there are a bunch of identical files that differ only in the last digit of the extension.
They are in different folders. Are they linked by a symlink?
In MQL5 common to both Terminals.
How do I change the language of the MT5 interface? I think there used to be a toggle in the menu, now I can't find it.
When trying to create a resource, the compiler complains about the BMP file mouse.bmp
Although, if used directly, there is no error and the image is displayed correctly.
file is in archive.
Editor
Behavior in MT4 is the same...
When trying to create a resource, the compiler complains about the BMP file mouse.bmp
Although, if used directly, there is no error and the image is displayed correctly.
file is in archive.
Editor
Behavior in MT4 is the same...
Doesn't want to swallow 8 bitmaps.
Better convert to 24 or 32 bit.
32-bit is preferable when you need alpha-channel, then you can get an image on a transparent background instead of rectangular background covering the chart.
In that case, bitmaps must be converted to an array via ResourceReadImage and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE must be used.
Expanding scope via template parameter to access functions with a return value.
Example 1:Calling a function of a base class.
Example 2: Calling a static function of a class.
Template function overload in class body, template parameter overrides correct function version.
(For global functions - allowing overloading works ok.)