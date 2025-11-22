Errors, bugs, questions - page 277
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The tester often shows a total of 1280 passes in the "settings" tab during optimisation, although the input parameter set shows a completely different number.
What can this be due to?
The tester often shows a total of 1280 passes in the "settings" tab during optimisation, although the input parameter set shows a completely different number.
What can this be due to?
Question about MT5 384 Tester.
----------------------------------
Problem: in the input parameters tab, the value 12.0 is displayed (for example, for some EA parameter),
I close the terminal, change parameter values in the code of Expert Advisor, compile it, but after start
the terminal, the values of the parameters remain the same as they were at first start (the code contains 4.0).
Solution: opened tester folder and deleted all logs and files (except quotes) - everything is now fine, the
The input parameters now displays the correct parameters.
Is there any way to solve this error without deleting files from the tester every time?
Is there any way to solve this error, so as not to delete files from tester every time/
It is not an error - tester stores settings on purpose, until list of input parameters in expert is changed. It helps to quickly test with saved values after multiple recompilations.
To set default (from EA code) EA settings:
how to make this menu appear on the EAs I have created? only these 5 things are displayed and that's it ((( and I do not need them!)
how to make my created EAs appear in the menu? only these 5 EAs are displayed, that's all ((( and i do not need them!
The easiest way: paste and compile your EA in this folder
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\Advisors
and it will work!
This is not a margin of error - the tester specifically remembers the settings until the list of input parameters in the Expert Advisor is changed. It helps to quickly test with saved values after multiple recompilations.
To set the default (from the Expert code) settings of the Expert:
Is the logic of the code correct?
You need to compare the number of lots of the current positions of 2 currency pairs.
here posS1 - takes the lot volume of the current position Symbol1
posS2 - here is the value of lots of the current position Symbol2
Then they are compared if (posS2<=posS1).
I start the tester, but opening and closing starts in one direction (for 2 pairs), after inserting this comparison,
I don't need this code, everything works fine. Please advise where the logic is broken.
Genetic algorithm mode?
Yes. You should probably read the article. It's true what they say - if something fails, try reading the instructions:)