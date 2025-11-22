Errors, bugs, questions - page 2688
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2 hours of testing and observing that the tester fails on 3 different computers and vps
just start button stops working after a few runs in the tester (always different).
I have to restart the terminal always
Who has the same at the moment? I assume it has something to do with the connection to the servers.
Several times I saw a phenomenon when the terminal was sort of frozen, the symbols in the market overview froze for a long time, when I looked at the connected server I found that the terminal was connected to the server with the highest ping of 200 ms, while the servers with 2 ms are available. I manually connected to the fastest server and the quotes live.
Conclusion: the server doesn't use the best connection algorithm to connect to the fastest server available and is risking financial losses on my account directly as a result of the terminal operating in this manner.
build 2363
2 hours of testing and observing that the tester fails on 3 different computers and vps
just start button stops working after a few runs in the tester (always different).
I have to restart the terminal always
Who has the same at the moment? I assume it has something to do with the connection to the servers.
Yes, I've experienced it. Validate launches first pass, next ones don't. Start button won't start.
Debugging it, it's working. Did debugging in release, everything is supposedly fine, but it doesn't work.
Now I specially launch debug version. It presses the Start button without any problems.
Couldn't figure out the reason for the bug.
Can anyone explain this.
Is this a value control window during debugging.
The value of a normalized variable is zero and comparison of this variable to zero cannot be evaluated. At the same time comparison to != > or < works fine.
Or is it some kind of bug?
Compilation causes a hang, where metaeditor64.exe eats up an extra gigabyte of memory every second.
Also ME hangs on ALT+G. Build 2374.
Hello community. Questions for a million ))
Suppose there is an api for crypto exchanges with support for getting quotes, history, making trades, etc.
1) Is it realistic (not without the help of third party software) to make the received quotes and history be displayed in a separately created custom symbol in real time. That is, not only uploading the history to the custom symbol, but also displaying its real quotes in real time. For example, third party software will load the history in the timeseries files, and the terminal will immediately display the information (all this without owls/indexes on the chart itself).
2) Is it realistic to redirect trading functions, so that installed on such instruments, EAs would not send requests to a trading server, but through an api for a particular crypto-base. Roughly speaking, this will allow any Expert Advisor to work on such instruments.
3) If the first 2 are unrealistic: can the terminal use the self-written server as a connection, and from there, respectively, take all the symbols and send the trade operations there?
I would be glad to get any answers.
P.S. I myself consider it impossible.
1. Yes.
2. No, if the source code is not available.
1) Is it realistic (not without the help of third party software) to make the received quotes and history be displayed in a separately created custom symbol in real time. That is, not just load the history into the custom symbol, but display its real quotes in real time. For example, third party software will load the history in the timeseries files, and the terminal will immediately display the information (all this without owls/indexes on the chart itself).
2) Is it realistic to redirect trading functions, so that installed on such instruments, EAs would not send requests to a trading server, but through an api for a particular cryptocurrency. Roughly speaking, this will allow any Expert Advisor to work on such instruments.
3) If the first 2 are unrealistic: can the terminal use the self-written server as a connection, and from there, respectively, take all the symbols and send the trades there?
1) No need for third-party software, in MQL it works through WebRequest (then they added socket support, so they can be used).
3) no.
1) No need for third-party software, it works in MQL via WebRequest(then they added socket support, so you can use them too).
3) no.
I understand web queries and sockets, but wss, for example, does not work. We need an EA that is hovering on the chart, which means that I cannot put another EA on the same chart. The other EA is for example a trading robot in which I already redefine the trading functions for trading via the api, or rather define my own.
Need an advisor that hangs on the chart
No, you don't. See Services.