Errors, bugs, questions - page 2693
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I cannot reply to private messages. After pressing "reply" the text does not appear in the chat. I wanted to wait, but judging by the fact that I can write in person, but I'm not, then the error is local. Podskazte, what's the problem! Who has faced this?
Reply to me in person.
Reply to me in private.
No response (( tried clearing cookies, no result either. Got banned for a week about a month ago, could this be related?
No response (( tried clearing cookies, no result either. Got banned for a week about a month ago, could this be related?
Could be anything. I haven't heard back from you in person.
Anything is possible. Did not get a reply from you in person.
Does it make sense to write to Service Desk with this problem? I've noticed that when trying to write a message from the LC, the chat doesn't open at all, it looks like a bug left over from the ban.
Does it make sense to write to Service Desk with this problem? I've noticed that when trying to write a message from the LC, the chat doesn't open at all, it looks like a bug left over from the ban.
In servisdesk only financial issues are solved.
Please write here:
Service Desk only deals with financial issues.
You'll have to write here:
Thank you! That's what I'll do.
Suppose the picture is a square. As far as I know from school geometry, its diagonal is at a 45 degree angle. At the bottom right point the value will be = 0 (it is). At the upper left = 90 (it is). So why in the upper right point is the value so? Honestly, I was expecting something around 45...
Request to update release (2361) and beta version (2375) ended with "download failed". A folder liveupdate in Roaming is created, but empty. Server is MQ demo. Changed APs. No help.
I updated myself after rebooting. Until then, I kept pressing "Later".
Rebooted the terminal, and in the log I saw a recompilation. And the version is 2375.
Try restarting the terminal.