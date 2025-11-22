Errors, bugs, questions - page 2683
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Through one MT5 terminal I could always log in to any broker's account. If there was a problem with the first login, I simply used the Terminal's tools to search for the appropriate broker, automatically obtaining the data of its trading servers. After that I could login without any problems.
Today I have faced with a situation for the first time (new broker), that nothing helps. I cannot log in. In log writes.
I have downloaded the broker's native terminal - logs in immediately. My research terminal - no way. For the first time such.
Can you tell me how to download my Terminal without using the broker's native one?
I thought I had some kind of bug... I couldn't log into Admiralmarkets-Demo yesterday
I thought I had some kind of bug... I couldn't log in to Admiralmarkets-Demo yesterday
It's been like that with them for a long time, only to download the terminal from their website.
Hello colleagues.
I may not be the first to ask this question. I wrote to another thread, but I haven't received a reply from the developers. Why is it that the real pip value at XAUUSD is 1USD?
The SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) function persistently shows 0.1USD
And how to count drawdown, profit, and other things, while the currency pairs shows the normal value of the tick.
Z.U. Terminal MT5
You have to ask your broker, this data is filled in by the broker...
I don't know what to do with this question but I am sure it will be correct. My question was deleted from the forum:
I have been working with this broker for many years and now I have no problems with it.
P.S. In one branch my post, but no answer or hello.
https://forum.alpari.com/index.php?/topic/
When executing
I get not the current RSI value but the RSI value at 1 bar, although it works fine for CCI! Has anyone experienced this?
Through one MT5 terminal I could always log in to any broker's account. If there was a problem with the first login, I simply used the Terminal's tools to search for the appropriate broker, automatically obtaining the data of its trading servers. After that I could login without any problems.
Today I have faced with a situation for the first time (new broker), that nothing helps. I cannot log in. In log writes.
I have downloaded the broker's native terminal - logs in immediately. My research terminal - no way. For the first time such.
Can you tell me how to make a non-brother terminal is able to connect to the trading account?
Please give me the broker's full name and the server's full name.
You cannot answer the question "what to do about XXXX" if there is no data.
Give the full name of the broker and the full name of the server, please.
You can't answer the question "what to do about XXXX" if there is no data.
Swissquote-Server
Swissquote-Server
Checked it, it's searching normally by this name.
You misunderstand. It is indeed searchable on any Terminal. But I can only access the account on my own. Not on any other one.
Native terminal.
Not native terminal.
Folder Config.
On the left a folder of another's, on the right - native. The folder is empty.
If I copy someone else's terminal64.exe into an empty folder and run it, it logs into the account. It turns out that in order to enter the account, I need to zero the config folder. But then I lose all the data on the other accounts. Is this a bug? Build 2368.
Logging in from the same Terminal to all accounts is important because it is an exploratory Terminal.