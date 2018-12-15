Build 1960 still hangs testing

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Guys, the build 1960 still have problem testing strategies.. After launching a test of an EA (wheter in visual mode or not) the second launch hangs indefinitely and does not finish. 

I have to manually kill the process metatester.exe and restart the testing for it to succeed.

This happens also with the optimizer, 1 or more Agents stops and does not go on with the testing till I stop everything, kill every metatester.exe instance and relaunch the test.

I'm testing an EA with a custom symbol with "every tick based on real ticks". I got those messages on the log:


2018.12.15 19:41:23.407 final balance 3922.73 EUR
2018.12.15 19:41:23.407 OnTester result 70742.06721599096

But the test does not finish, and I do not get the results of the testing


 

I think that I found the problem.

My EA reads the trading history on the function 

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

And write it out on a csv file.

Seems that this thing is blocking the tester. This wasn't happening on previous releases. I'll see if I can create a simple EA to reproduce the problem

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