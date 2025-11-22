Errors, bugs, questions - page 2694
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I found the following problem in mt5. The Volumes indicator has the thinnest line thickness of the histogram by default. But when I try to select any other line thickness, it increases to the maximum value. I.e. it is impossible to choose any intermediate value.Is there any way to solve it? I contacted my broker - he has the same thing.
I found the following problem in mt5. The Volumes indicator has the thinnest line thickness of the histogram by default. But when I try to select any other line thickness, it increases to the maximum value. In other words, it is impossible to select an intermediate value.Is there any way to solve this? I contacted my broker - he has the same thing.
In all indicators with the DRAW_HISTOGRAM drawing type, the line width depends on the horizontal scale of the chart:
Thank you.
I didn't realise it was implemented like that here.
Is there any way to make the thickness not depend on the scale of the graph? That is, if I choose thickness 2 (or assign it in the code), then it would remain the same at all scales.
Suppose the picture is a square. As far as I know from school geometry, its diagonal is at a 45 degree angle. At the bottom right point the value will be = 0 (it is). At the upper left = 90 (it is). So why is the value at the upper right such a value? Honestly, I was expecting something around 45...
What makes you think the angle will be measured from your square ?
The angle is measured relative to the price and scale of the chart.
Bring the chart to 1 point per 1 pixel and you will get your 45 degrees.
Thank you.
I didn't realise it was implemented like that here.
Is there any way to make the thickness not depend on the scale of the graph? That is, if I choose thickness 2 (or assign it in the code), then it would remain the same at all scales.
Standard is not.
Стандартно - нет.
But I've been thinking. It looks like we'll have to draw trend lines... I don't see any other option.
I'll have to make some trouble...
Artyom Trishkin:
But I've been thinking. It looks like we'll have to draw trend lines... I don't see any other option.
It's going to be a pain in the ass...
Since it's "fiddling", you'd better read the thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2020.03.31 10:49Compiling this script can kill all work on the machine.
Compilation causes hangs, where metaeditor64.exe eats up an extra gigabyte of memory every second.
Also ME hangs on ALT+G. Build 2374.
This dangerous thing is still relevant for 2375.
Here's a weird bug.
There's a code.
Under debugger and with compilation optimization turned off it gives random numbers. With optimization turned on it steadily gives 0.