Errors, bugs, questions - page 2695

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Artyom Trishkin:

If you're going to "mess around", you'd better read the topic:

Yes, Canvas is indeed an interesting thing. As I understand it, it's a kind of bitmap graphics. Although I think vector graphics are enough for my purpose (displaying volume histograms). But I'll look into it anyway.

By the way, in mobile mt5 it is done in a normal way - thickness of lines does not depend on scale. And I don't have such a problem on my laptop, either. But the resolution is twice as high there.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Suppose the picture is a square. As far as I know from school geometry, its diagonal is at a 45 degree angle. At the bottom right point the value will be = 0 (it is). At the upper left = 90 (it is). So why is the upper right such a value? Honestly, I was expecting something around 45...

45 is if both axes are in the same units with the same scale

 

I am not getting any feedback.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Alexey Viktorov, 2020.03.31 08:27

Can someone explain the following.

This is debugging value control window.

The value of a normalized variable is zero, while comparison of this variable to zero cannot be evaluated. But comparison to != > or < works well.

Or may be it is a bug?

2020.03.30 00:23:57.020 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2372 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2020.03.30 00:23:57.020 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, AMD FX-4170 Quad-Core Processor, 9 / 11 Gb memory, 30 / 465 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT+3

Somebody please check, is it just me or it is a bug in all?

Here I checked it again today using the new build.

2020.04.01 18:24:41.749 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2375 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2020.04.01 18:24:41.749 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, AMD FX-4170 Quad-Core Processor, 8 / 11 Gb memory, 30 / 465 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT+3

This is what I get

Even this rubbish works, I can't even say it in Russian right away: Not (not equal to zero) is true... Well...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

For some reason no one is reacting.

Reaction in general is very selective in this thread. I didn't get any reaction to my two posts either, although I think it's a terminal error.

 

An error has occurred while updating the product:

When automatically checking and successfully completing and clicking Publish


I get error 403



at the same time: If you click on Publish in the versions section (DOWNLOAD), everything is fine!



 
Alexey Viktorov:

Even such gibberish works, you can't even say it in Russian right away: Not (not equal to zero) equal to truth... How's that...

Perhaps "protecting" against comparing doubles for equality?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Perhaps they "protect" from comparing doubles for equality?

Well, it is not two doubles that are compared, but as it is suggested in the documentation, the normalized difference is compared to zero. And even, in the example, not difference, but variable initialized by zero is compared to number zero...

And how can one evaluate that direct equality cannot be evaluated, but through ... ... it turns out that you can.

Why doesn't anyone check it at home and tell me how it works for them? Andrei, have you checked your own?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Perhaps being "protected" from comparing doubles for equality?

We need to protect against doublets, quite reasonably, at least with warnings.

I don't think it should be handled by a compiler, no matter how we write in a high-level language, not in Asm

from comparison with zero - I think it was no problem before, just in case, I googled and checked in V@2019 in C# - comparison of double with constant 0.0 - no warnings, no errors

 
Igor Makanu:

We need to protect ourselves from dubbing, quite reasonably, at least with warnings

Comparison to a constant is doubtful, I think it should be handled by the compiler, no matter how we write in a high-level language, not in Asm

from comparison with zero - I think it was no problem before, just in case, I googled and checked in V@2019 in C# - comparison of double with constant 0.0 - no warnings, no errors

There are no errors. As you can see in the screenshot the condition is fulfilled without any problems, but to see in the debugger ... It shouldn't be like that.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Hi all.

In the latest builds this error has started to appear:


and it keeps coming up every other time.

What can it mean?

Have you found the cause? Because it started happening to me yesterday too. Something with the quotes, I think.

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