Errors, bugs, questions - page 259
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Moderators, a question for you.
I can't send a request to servicedesk.
And the close button doesn't work
Moderators, a question for you.
I can't send a request to servicedesk.
And the "Close" button doesn't work
I would like to know if there is an alternative to the infinite loop script in 5, because such a script is very capricious, I would like it to continue working when opening the terminal again or changing the timeframe?
If you are satisfied with the minimum frequency of 1 second then OnTimer, otherwise
As long as there is no microsecond operation in OnTimer.
possible loss of data due to type conversion ChartObject.mqh 481 4
possible loss of data due to type conversion ChartObject.mqh 867 17
possible loss of data due to type conversion ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh 519 4
Bild 375 - vornings appeared in standard libraries. There may be some more, I haven't checked them yet.
If you are happy with a minimum frequency of 1s then OnTimer, otherwise
Until OnTimer there is no microsecond operation.
Could you please tell me how do I know if a trade closed by a stop loss?
In MT5 it's not the trade that closes on the stop loss, but the position, at the moment you can find out only by the comment of the trade which closed the position on the stop loss. Here is a sample code.
The EA has been optimised on the interval AB. Above is a run with these parameters on the interval AD. I don't understand what happens at point C.
I can't understand that the Expert Advisor is not optimised practically on CD interval. Maybe there is a change in some trade rules after 25.10.2010 (point C) or something else?
The EA has been optimised on the interval AB. Above is a run with these parameters on the interval AD. I don't understand what happens at point C.
While the Expert Advisor is practically not optimised on CD interval. Maybe there is a change in some of the trading rules after 25.10.2010 (point C) or something else?
What is the average profit trade size of the Expert Advisor? Something tells me it is less than 10 pips.
The problem is probably in the historical data - it's either more combed (filtered), or just more correct (e.g. contains the correct spreads).
What is the server?