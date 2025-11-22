Errors, bugs, questions - page 253
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And generally speaking, I've noticed for a long time... it's extremely rare for unwanted questions to be answered (like the same zig-zag)...
The updated help from the website is checked no more often than once a week when calling for help.
This is done so that thousands of terminals do not have to climb unnecessarily often for updates.
This behaviour is reasonable.
Bild 375, agents are knocked out on their own by everyone.
Will there be a correction after 10.01.2011?
Version and bit rate of the terminal
mt5 375
Description of the problem
Redrawing of indicator, when the terminal uses high CPU load pic. zq5_92.jpg s95.jpg
--Terminal with already installed indicator (and all bars)
-started redrawing (and processor load in dispatcher is under 100)
Additional info
I compared with MT4, there is no such a problem and CPU load (pic vb4.jpg) is not more than 40%.
Unlike mt5 (375) the load is much higher.
I have closed all programs that loaded CPU and left such important ones (torrent, antivirus)
and got zq5_92.jpg s95.jpg
Particularly starts to load the cpu heavily when you rewind the graph.
I saw the same on build 370, 373.
System info:
GeForse 8600 (512 Mb)
AMD 2.51 GHz
RAM 2,5 Gb
Windows xp sp2 (but same on MS 7)
Comes to mind about the improper writing of the code of indicator, but about this -
I gave the code to a good programmer:
"Everything is written according to the rules and there is no error here -
The only problem is in the terminal itself"
Bring me the source code of the indicator, please. You have already been asked to do this. If you do not want to post it publicly, attach it to the application in the Service Desk. You may not help without the code, not even screenshots or words.
I won't argue as I agree. that's yes - it is! BUT!
solve somehow with redrawing(https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/174)
Thank you for your attention!
1. Deleted all accounts, closed the terminal. Reopened. In all windows with charts: "WAIT FOR UPDATE". I waited a long time... I thought that during the day and a half ticks had accumulated and the history should be downloaded. But no miracle happened. Is it supposed to be like this: no accounts - no chart visualization? Or is it a bug? Fix it, if it is a bug. If not, explain what the beauty is.
2. Created new demo account. The number of windows when loading the terminal remains the same, but all the templates flew to hell. If I kill old accounts, it does not mean that I give up all my previous chart drawings on charts! Isn't it obvious?! Of course I keep the templates just in case, but by and large I've got used to the fact that they never go anywhere when I close and re-open, and also when I refresh the terminal. The build is the latest. Please fix the problem.
3. Occasionally the voltage spikes under the roof of my house, no UPS yet. The machine passes out, and after loading OS (Windows XP SP2) all graphic constructions on charts, made during last session (that's where everything crashed) without normal closing of the terminal, disappear. It turns out, that after starting the terminal I go one step back to the penultimate saved constructions. I read about similar problem some time ago, it seems, with saving chart windows location. Fixed or not - do not know, did not set aim to find out, because not bothered. But about the fact that the latest builds fly off, did not keep quiet, because I was affected to the full extent. I would like to ask you to fix the problem, if possible.
1. Deleted all accounts, closed the terminal. Reopened. In all windows with charts: "WAIT FOR UPDATE". I waited a long time... I thought that during the day and a half ticks had accumulated and the history should be downloaded. But no miracle happened. Is it supposed to be like this: no accounts - no chart visualization? Or is it a bug? Fix it, if it is a bug. If not, explain what the beauty is.
2. Created new demo account. The number of windows when loading the terminal is the same, but all the templates flew to hell. If I kill old accounts, it does not mean that I give up all my previous chart drawings on charts! Isn't it obvious?! Of course I keep the templates just in case, but by and large I've got used to the fact that they never go anywhere when I close and re-open, and when I refresh the terminal. The build is the latest. Please fix the problem.
3. Sometimes the voltage spikes under the roof of my house, no UPS yet. The machine crashes, and after OS startup (Windows XP SP2) all graphic constructions on charts, made during last session (that's where everything crashed) without normal closing of the terminal, are lost. It turns out, that after starting the terminal I go one step back to the penultimate saved constructions. I read about similar problem some time ago in relation to, I think, saving chart windows location. Fixed or not - do not know, did not set aim to find out, because not bothered. But about the fact that the latest builds fly off, did not keep quiet, because I was affected to the full extent. Please fix the problem, if possible.
Read from page 251. And in general the terminal from the Alpari website
https://c.mql5.com/3/3/mt5setup.rar
take a look at it
or switch to the Alpari server. Good luck
Long time ago (long before the abolition of serfdom) I asked MT4 developers to eliminate negative balance throws in MT4, and I had high hopes that MT5 would do away with it. But now I have the opportunity to register accounts with 1:500 leverage in MT5 and I got a chance to check it. Results (I traded with full lot):
I don't know if developers have forgotten about my request or have postponed it for a long time, or they cannot fix the problem. But the request itself is obvious.