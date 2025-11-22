Errors, bugs, questions - page 256
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Please tell me how to declare a 2-dimensional dynamic array. There is only an example with one dynamic dimension in the help for this:
double matrix[][10][20];// 3-dimensional dynamic array
ArrayResize(matrix,5);// set the size of the first dimension
And the declaration:
double matrix[][];
does not work, the compiler writes: ']' - invalid index value
Help, I can't understand what he doesn't like... he keeps writing 10016 (like a stop loss is not set correctly) Thank you
Help, I can not understand what he does not like ... keeps writing 10016 (like stop loss is not set correctly) Thank you
First of all, you have this function written incorrectly.
It should be like this. I can't tell you about the stop error.
Please tell me how to declare a 2-dimensional dynamic array. There is only an example with one dynamic dimension in the help for this:
double matrix[][10][20];// 3-dimensional dynamic array
ArrayResize(matrix,5);// set the size of the first dimension
And the declaration:
double matrix[][];
does not work, compiler writes: ']' - invalid index value
In MQL5 there is only one dynamic dimension.
To use more than one dimension you can use structures
There is only one dynamic dimension in MQL5.
to use more than one, you can use structures
Should have gone to a neighbouring forum, but there's a problem with the pictures (it didn't work to upload them)... :(
To the developers.
From the MT4 229 report. Is this a bug or what?
Should have gone to a neighbouring forum, but there's a problem with the cortinas (it didn't work to upload them)... :(
The picture, as I understand it, is given.
Need the browser version.
A picture, as I understand it, is given.
I need the browser version.
I tried to put the picture in Png and Gif format (I also tried to put it as Jpg, using radikal.ru service).
Browser Firefox 3.6.13.
PS
I tried to put it in this thread - New version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 228
What is strange Png seems to be present there.
Developers.
From the MT4 229 report. Is this a bug or what?
Doesn't seem to be.
It turns out that there were only 2 (out of 45) losing trades, and both of them were buying.
Maybe I am looking in the wrong place?
I tried to put the picture in Png and Gif format (I also tried to put it as Jpg, using radikal.ru).
Firefox 3.6.13 browser.
PS
I tried to insert it into this thread - New version MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 228
What is strange Png seems to be present there.
Try cleaning cache. I tried different options, different browsers - adding was successful.
You do paste the image directly in the comments, not as an atach?