Errors, bugs, questions - page 248
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I'm sorry... How would one know about this feature if it's not stated anywhere???
Your post:
In this particular case you should use "we forgot to include this feature in the documentation" or "we just added this feature"...
EnumToString:
EnumToString:
1) I gave a screenshot of the 370 build...
So for some reason the 10 days help file has not been updated to a new one...
Yes, checked... 370 - the help file is old and not updated... opened/closed it twice - nothing... deleted the first metaeditor_Russian.chm file I found - updated....
Before that, I pressed the "Reload later" button (or whatever it's called, after loading a new help), but the help was called at the same time - maybe this sequence of actions is the point?
2) Also... Sometimes (though not very often) that MetaEditor from the first time does not start, only the second:
3) Add to the " Type conversion of pointers of base classes to pointers of derived classes" section of Help: https: //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2788/page2/#comment_38277:
((CPatternWW *)X).Value = 3;
in its own context, of course
I gave a screenshot of 370 build...
So for some reason the help file hasn't been updated to a new one in 10 days...
Yes, I checked... 370 - the help file is old and not updating... opened/closed it twice - nothing... deleted the first metaeditor_Russian.chm file - updated....
Before, I clicked the "Reload later" button (or whatever it's called, after a new help download), but the help was called at the same time - maybe this sequence of actions is the matter?
1. Help is updated first in Onlan version and then help file is updated after some time (at least it was so before).
For this reason I have been looking for the current help only in the documentation section for a long time now.
2. As far as I remember, after loading the actual help file a mandatory reboot is required, so "Reload later" may well not allow the help to be updated.
2. As far as I remember after loading the actual help file a mandatory reboot is required, so "Reboot later" may well prevent the help file from being updated.
Well, I'm not a kid... I was the one who didn't reload the software during the day... then I did, but the file wasn't updated....
I even rebooted my computer - it still wouldn't update, although it was downloaded....
Well, I'm not a kid after all... I was the one who didn't reload the software during the day... then i did, but the file didn't update....
I even rebooted the computer - it still wouldn't update, although it was downloaded....
That's new then, I've never seen a file downloaded and not updated at the same time.
As said above though, I switched to the Online version of the help and have no regrets about it.
All functions commented out get 'func' - ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters
All functions commented out get 'func' - ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters
Metaeditor 5.0 Build 370
Dear Experts! Bug or not?! The function is in the library and was previously located in the body of the program (it worked there) - I took it out because it was used by several programs.
The result of multiplication is not satisfying in any way and it equals 1.#INF. I take it that this is infinity. And the corresponding result of this function:
2010.12.26 13:52:51 A-BarsInterpreter2 (EURUSD,M15) 0.081 0, though it should be 810.
//converts points to their amount//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MathPointToInt(double A) export
{
int B=int(A*MathPow(10,_Digits));
Print(A," ",B);
return(B);
}
Although the inverse function works clearly...
//Converts quantity to points
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double MathIntToPoint(int A) export
{
double B=NormalizeDouble(A*MathPow(10,-_Digits),_Digits);
Print("MathIntToPoint=",A," ",B);
return (B)
}
???
Metaeditor 5.0 Build 370
Dear connoisseurs! Bug or not?! The function is in the library, used to be in the body of the program (worked there) - took it out due to the use of several programs.
The result of multiplication is not satisfying in any way, and it equals 1.#INF. I think it is infinity. And the corresponding result of the function:
2010.12.26 13:52:51 A-BarsInterpreter2 (EURUSD,M15) 0.081 0, though it should be 810.
Metaeditor 5.0 Build 370
Dear connoisseurs! Bug or not?! The function is in the library, used to be in the body of the program (worked there) - took it out due to use by several programs.
The result of multiplication is not satisfying in any way and the value is 1.#INF. I think it is infinity. And so is the result of the function:
2010.12.26 13:52:51 A-BarsInterpreter2 (EURUSD,M15) 0.081 0, though it should be 810.
//Translates items into their number//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MathPointToInt(double A)
{
int B=int(A*MathPow(10,_Digits));
Print(A," ",B);
return(B);
}
Although the inverse function works fine...
//converts amount to points
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double MathIntToPoint(int A)
{
double B=NormalizeDouble(A*MathPow(10,-_Digits),_Digits);
Print("MathIntToPoint=",A,",B);
return (B);
}
???
Please give more details, bitrate, build, OS...
Maybe you can cite the code?
Can't reproduce the behaviour so far.