Errors, bugs, questions - page 247
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Probably need to add such a thing:
But I don't need an object of the mentioned classes. What I need is a simple function for the base type string I described.
There is a function called EnumToString
There is no such function in the help, but on the website there is....
There is no such function in the help, but on the website there is....
I don't know about the experts, but I read on this website that a website is a flexible
updatable resource, and a handbook is just a handbook.
i.e. it's better to trust the help on a software forum than the
in the handbook!
I don't know about the experts, but I read on this website that a website is a flexible
updatable resource, and a handbook is just a handbook.
i.e. it's better to believe the help on the programmers' forum than the help in the
the help in the handbook!
Yes, it's a bug, we'll fix it after the build is released
In the meantime, you can use this
Will be in the next update.
I'm sorry... How does one know about this feature if it's not stated anywhere???
Your post:
There is such a function EnumToString
In this particular case you should use "we forgot to include this feature in the documentation" or "we just added this feature"...
...to get to the method of a class, which is PeriodStr method, you need to declare the appropriate class, in our case it's CIndicator class(MQL5 Reference / Standard Library / Classes for working with indicators / Basic classes / CIndicator ). Isn't it so?
There is a function EnumToString
I'm sorry... How does one know about this feature if it's not stated anywhere???
Your post:
In this particular case you should use "we forgot to include this feature in the documentation" or "we just added this feature"...
No need to put yourself before others...