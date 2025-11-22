Errors, bugs, questions - page 252
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Well at least you can scan, but mine says n/a
on all the alpari server settings i'll try yours
The above described !(for example 148.58,....)
The screenshot 3 is a real demo account I have at the time of writing this post.
Only dialog with account properties is missing.
IP and Port are those exhibited that the screenshots presented.
PS
The name of the account should not contain numbers (only letters should be there)...
Bild 375, agents are knocked out on their own by everyone.
Question: how to access the global variables created during testing.
I want the indicator to receive data on equity and balance from the EA during testing to get synchronized balance and equity of the xpert working under the chart.
Otherwise, what is the use of global variables during testing and how to check them?
Question: how to access the global variables created during testing.
I want the indicator to receive data on equity and balance from the EA during testing to get synchronized balance and equity of the xpert working under the chart.
What would be the use of global variables during testing otherwise and how would they be checked?
The values of the variables passed to the agent for testing are displayed in the testing log, as well as the result.
To solve your problem, you can create a parser and receive the necessary data to be passed to the indicator for visualization.
But for now there is no way to return anything from the agent, except the result. And there is only one and it's not enough for all characteristics of the pass made by the agent.
Probably one day MQ will solve this question.
If the indicator is called from the Expert Advisor, they work in the same environment and have access to the common global variables.
EnumToString:
1) I gave a screenshot of the 370 build...
So for some reason the 10 days help file hasn't been updated to a new one...
Yes, checked... 370 - the help file is old and not updated... opened/closed it twice - nothing... deleted the first metaeditor_Russian.chm file I saw - updated....
Before that, I pressed the "Reload later" button (or whatever it's called, after loading new help), but the help was called at the same time - maybe this sequence of actions is the point?
2) Also... Sometimes (though not very often) that MetaEditor from the first time does not start, only the second:
3) In the " Type conversion of pointers of base classes to pointers of derived classes" section in the Help: https: //www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2788/page2/#comment_38277 example:
((CPatternWW *)X).Value = 3;in its own context, of course
Yes, I checked... 370 - help is old and not updated... opened/closed twice - nothing... deleted first metaeditor_Russian.chm file - updated....
Before this I pressed the "Reload Later" button (or whatever it's called after loading new help), but I called help at the same time - can this sequence of actions be the cause?
A few months ago the developers explained that the help files are updated much less frequently than the builds. To avoid wasting megabytes of help files. To speed it up, they recommended the method you used.
If that's the case... there's nothing to say....
Why bother???? It could still make a request....
Algorithmic logic is flawed....
And in general, I have long noticed ... that unwanted questions are very rarely answered (e.g. the same zigzag) ...
I am in the service before communicated closely with foreign companies on the subject of errors and not completion ...
So they have only 30% just ignore your comments - the rest are so strongly interested in solving problems, that even look into their mouths....
P.S. Just over half a year ago I was working as a head of IT department in a large holding in Samara city....
I also encountered this po___iska position with NinjaTrader (work for self-interest)....
I'm ready to answer for every word I've written anywhere.
What's the racing for????
Maybe I didn't express myself correctly. The idea is this: help materials are updated on the MQ server side daily, but in small portions. To update help together with the builds means that every time you download from the user terminal megabytes of information with a small amount of "new parts". Therefore it is more convenient to update help less frequently, than the builds, i.e. when enough "parts"-updates are accumulated. The non-standard way is known to you.