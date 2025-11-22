Errors, bugs, questions - page 251
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But do not forget that the language is being started and worked with by novice programmers, who are not familiar with the subtleties of default values, functions overloading, compiler problems, the mandatory indication of the four parameters in certain cases, etc. Newbies (myself included) work with the help text that is available, and try not to speculate what they do not know. For example, if all your lines were reflected in the Reference, neitherLizar nor I would have had a problem in the first place.
There is a function overloading section in the documentation which states:
The compiler selects the right function according to the types of arguments and their number . The rule by which this selection is made is calledthe signature matching algorithm. The signature refers to the list of types used in the function declaration.
...
Overloading is the practice of giving several values to a function. The choice of a particular value depends on the types of arguments received by the function. A specific function is chosen depending on the consistency of the argument list when the function is called with the parameter list in the function declaration.
When an overloaded function is called, the compiler must have an algorithm to select the proper function. The algorithm that performs this selection depends on what type conversions are present. The best match must be unique. It must be best for at least one argument and as good as the other matches for all other arguments.
Below is a matching algorithm for each argument.
Algorithm for selecting an overloaded function
Yes, in the picture, and you can choose any server (from the standard ones).
I left the terminal for 3 hours M5, I came back and there was only the price jumping without
I left the terminal at 3 o'clock on M5 and I came back and there was only the price jumping but no bars. I restarted the terminal and there are only bars for these 3 hours.
I have installed the terminal today with mt5 ticket 373 (from the forum).
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
And another thing - maybe it's me glitching, but when you select a new chart,
there is no update and the bars appear after restarting the terminal. Fig. 3
And so the price line runs like this until you restart it. The only bars that appear are the ones
that have appeared since the terminal was launched. Maybe I'm doing something wrong,
but I reinstalled 3 times and tried deleting files with quotes
It still won't update.
There is a section in the documentation on function overloading that says:
You're answering like a professional. Who can tell the nature of a function by its appearance. Try looking at the same question from a non-professional's point of view.
...I cited a clear statement from the Handbook, according to which "Most properties do not require a subwindow number". And explained what this wording led to. I offered to make a specific clarification in a specific section of the Handbook. Instead, you refer me to the Overloading of Functions section in the forum. At the same time (from a beginner's point of view) the description of ChartGetInteger() function doesn't say anything about overloading.
Of course, I had read about overloading of functions some time ago. And I've concluded that I will not create overloaded functions for myself (not to run into problems).I could never guess that in case of ChartGetInteger() we must speak about functions overloading, because only professionals could tell about it at once.
Therefore I shall repeat once again: not-professionals work with that help text (I would add: in relation to the concrete function) which exists, and try not to guess that they do not know. If you insist that the Manual has a section "Function overloading", and that this section solves all the problems, I suggest to make the next step: to reflect in the help text for a specific function ChartGetInteger() the information that the function is overloadable, and what consequences it may have. Although, in my opinion, it is easier to make in the Reference what I have mentioned earlier in paragraph 5.
To add. I have had my horizons widened, so for me this problem is solved. Thank you. Now I'm talking about making sure that other non-professionals don't step on the same rake. That's all. It's up to the developers to leave things as they are - then today's discussion will get lost in the forum, and newbies will be left alone with the description of the specific function as it is.
Please attach the terminal log.
I'm sorry I deleted it when it wasn't needed. I don't know what it's about
But it's working on Alpari, maybe someone should try
to install using link from forum "mt5 updates".
Thanks for the help - good luck
but everything works on Alpari, maybe someone should try it for themselves
I don't know about now, but up until the end of the summer Alpari had outdated builds. I.e. their updates were delayed for 2-4 weeks.
You should register an Alpari account for the terminal downloaded here, then it will be clear where the bars are not updated and whether it is the terminal's fault or not.
For reference, the Alpari server lives here - 62.213.101.242:443
4. the example above shows that the third parameter(sub_window) must always be specified for the second variant of the function, even if the property itself doesn't require a subwindow number. I.e., the second variant of the function (which can be used both with two and three parameters) always requires all four parameters. Right?
5. If correct, we have found out two things. Firstly, my original version of the problem has turned out to be erroneous. Secondly, the reason for this erroneous version is that the information in the Handbook is incomplete. Therefore I propose a clarification in the Handbook that "There is no default value for the second option, so the subwindow number must always be specified. For most properties that do not require a subwindow number, it is required to specify 0 (main chart window)". Or something like that.
4. The second variant requires all four parameters (unlike the first variant). As we found out earlier.
5. The handbook needs clarification, more cross-referencing and more examples.
PS
Also I suggest developers at least in the Online version of the directory to make in addition such block
Articles on this subject / See also:
1. ........................................................
2. ........................................................
3. ........................................................
I also suggest that the developers at least in the online version of the handbook add the following block
Articles on this topic / See also:
1. ........................................................
2. ........................................................
3. ........................................................
I agree completely. However, we have to take into account that this will require additional costs: time, labour, etc..
...And what if for the Online version of the Guide to provide a block, in which anyone (the author of an article, the author of a question on the forum) can enter the link to the existing material on the subject of the site? It would be much easier for the moderators to remove the left-hand link than to keep track of new articles/topics. And we will have the opportunity to share the knowledge with "future generations" :)
You should register an Alpari account for the terminal downloaded here, then it will be clear where the bars are not updated and whether it is the terminal's fault or not.
For reference, the Alpari server lives here - 62.213.101.242:443
I want to unsubscribe on this subject - enter in the account registry these server parameters
(and prescribed about 15 different similar 62.213.101.242:443 and this one too by the way)
I always get the same result (Mt5 373) - do not register new demo account.
Maybe I'm doing something wrong, if anyone has something similar, you can also create an application!
!
Want to unsubscribe on the subject - enter these server parameters in the account register
(and prescribed about 15 different similar 62.213.101.242:443 and this one too by the way)
I got the same result (Mt5 373) - does not register new demo account.
Maybe I'm doing something wrong too, if anyone has something similar you can also create an application!
They say it's better to explain in pictures. I will try...
This is how we register a new account on Alpine
1. Add a server to the list.
2. Add a new account
Logging into an existing account.
They say pictures are better at explaining things. I'll try...
So we're registering a new account on the Alps
1. We add the server to the list.
2. Add a new account
Logging into an existing account.
Well, at least you're getting a scan, but I'm getting n/a
on all the alpari server inputs, i'll try yours.
(for example 148.58,....)