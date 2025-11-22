Errors, bugs, questions - page 258

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build 375. gentlemen developers:

1) will you ever bring back the optional disabling of visualisation on test run ?

I mean a lot of people have already asked for it... really time consuming to close these windows !!!

2) please bring back in the tester on the optimization process information about already passed and forecast of remaining time

 

1) do the visualisation later

2) minimise the test window by double-clicking and see

 
Renat:

1) visualisation will be done later

2) minimize the test window by double-clicking and you will see



I don't understand the 2nd one. The Stategy Tester window only has a "Close" button. clicked everywhere.

the Settings tab shows the number of passes, but not the time. In MT4, the time was there...

 
Voodoo_King:

I don't understand the 2nd one. The Stategy Tester window only has a "Close" button. I clicked everywhere.

The Settings tab shows the process with the number of passes, but no time. In MT4 it was...

When theStrategy Tester is running, double-click on the"Strategy Tester" window name or on the empty space next to the tabs.
 
Yedelkin:
Click on the name of the "Strategy Tester" window when the tester is running or on the empty space next to the tabs.
cool, it worked :) just don't understand why it's hidden like that ?

I think it makes sense to put the time information back where it was before.

I never work with a minimized window. In addition, when you apply minimization,
the Strategy Tester window forgets its previous configuration (size, location).

 

Help me out here. I've written a simple indirect to check it out. I can't get the array to flip correctly. This is the picture in the end.



#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 Lime

input string             Symbol1="GBPCHF";                  // Символ №1
input datetime           DateStart=D'01.01.2011 00:00:00';  // Стартовая дата

                                                            //input bool               IsStdDev=true;                     // Включение StdDev
input int                ExtStdDevPeriod=20;                // Период 
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     ExtStdDevMAMethod=MODE_SMA;        // Метод МА
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ExtStdDevAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Тип цены
input int                ExtStdDevShift=0;                  // Смещение в будущее

double Sum0Buffer[];
double ExtStdDev1Buffer[];

int    StdDev1Handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Sum0Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtStdDev1Buffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);

   ArrayInitialize(Sum0Buffer,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(ExtStdDev1Buffer,0.0);

   StdDev1Handle=iStdDev(Symbol1,0,ExtStdDevPeriod,ExtStdDevShift,ExtStdDevMAMethod,ExtStdDevAppliedPrice);
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   if(StdDev1Handle==INVALID_HANDLE || StdDev1Handle==0)
     {
      StdDev1Handle=iStdDev(Symbol1,0,ExtStdDevPeriod,ExtStdDevShift,ExtStdDevMAMethod,ExtStdDevAppliedPrice);
      return(rates_total);
     }

   int Copy=CopyBuffer(StdDev1Handle,0,DateStart,TimeCurrent(),ExtStdDev1Buffer);
   if(Copy<=0)return(rates_total);

//ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDev1Buffer,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(Sum0Buffer,true);

   for(int i=Copy-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      Sum0Buffer[i]=ExtStdDev1Buffer[i];
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
sergey1294:

Help me out here. I've written a simple indirect to check it out. I can't get the array to flip correctly. This is the picture in the end.

Try these changes.

#property indicator_buffers 1

   // SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtStdDev1Buffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);

   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtStdDev1Buffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Sum0Buffer,true);
 
alexvd:

Try this kind of change.

Thank you for all your help. It all works now.
 

I have always wondered why the price scale (graphs) does not show 100, 200, etc. because it is convenient and familiar

 
Makser:

I have always wondered why the price scale (graphs) does not show 100, 200, etc. because it is convenient and familiar

I've always wondered why the price scale (charts) doesn't show 100, 200, etc. It's so convenient and familiar.
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