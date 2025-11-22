Errors, bugs, questions - page 258
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build 375. gentlemen developers:
1) will you ever bring back the optional disabling of visualisation on test run ?
I mean a lot of people have already asked for it... really time consuming to close these windows !!!
2) please bring back in the tester on the optimization process information about already passed and forecast of remaining time
1) do the visualisation later
2) minimise the test window by double-clicking and see
1) visualisation will be done later
2) minimize the test window by double-clicking and you will see
I don't understand the 2nd one. The Stategy Tester window only has a "Close" button. clicked everywhere.
the Settings tab shows the number of passes, but not the time. In MT4, the time was there...
I don't understand the 2nd one. The Stategy Tester window only has a "Close" button. I clicked everywhere.
The Settings tab shows the process with the number of passes, but no time. In MT4 it was...
Click on the name of the "Strategy Tester" window when the tester is running or on the empty space next to the tabs.
I think it makes sense to put the time information back where it was before.
I never work with a minimized window. In addition, when you apply minimization,
the Strategy Tester window forgets its previous configuration (size, location).
Help me out here. I've written a simple indirect to check it out. I can't get the array to flip correctly. This is the picture in the end.
Help me out here. I've written a simple indirect to check it out. I can't get the array to flip correctly. This is the picture in the end.
Try these changes.
Try this kind of change.
I have always wondered why the price scale (graphs) does not show 100, 200, etc. because it is convenient and familiar
I have always wondered why the price scale (graphs) does not show 100, 200, etc. because it is convenient and familiar