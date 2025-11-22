Errors, bugs, questions - page 123

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let the developers sort it out. here's a screenshot of 3 runs of this script.

It's not working for me.

 
Prival:

Bug - it used to work, but now it doesn't.

Thank you for your message.

We'll keep looking.

 

Found a small bug in PrintCheckResult method (Trade.mqh file, Trade classes, CTrade class).

void CTrade::PrintCheckResult(void) const
{
printf("CheckResult");
// printf("%d,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,'%s'", - the last but one parameter is unnecessary
printf("%d,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,'%s'",
m_check_result.retcode,m_check_result.balance,m_check_result.equity,
m_check_result.margin,m_check_result.margin_free,m_check_result.margin_level,
m_check_result.comment);
}

Instead of string: printf("%d,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,'%s'", - commented out by me

there should be a line: printf("%d,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,%f,'%s'",

I checked, the corrected function works correctly.

 
Prival:

Bug - it used to work, but now it doesn't.

Thanks for the message. Will be available in the next update. To make it work in the current version, use explicit casting for constant or multiplication in general

void OnStart()
  {
  // вот так работает
     Print(TimeCurrent()+2*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1));
  // а вот так нет (а раньше работало)  
     datetime    time_end=0;
     time_end=TimeCurrent()+(long) 2*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
     Print(time_end);
  }
 
retired:

Found a small bug in PrintCheckResult method (Trade.mqh file, Trade classes, CTrade class).


Thank you for the message.

It will be soon fixed.

 
mql5:

Thank you for your message. Will be available in the next update. To make it work in the current version use explicit casting for constant or multiplication in general

Thanks. If I understood correctly it was due to type conversion. Too bad there's no message on compilation, it would have been easier to find
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Приведение типов - Документация по MQL5
 
Prival:
Thank you. If I understood correctly it was due to type conversion. It's a pity there's no such message at compile time, it would be easier to find
Your code is correct, there is nothing to complain about. The error is really in the operand conversion under x64 and it was fixed. Wait for an update.
 

ENUM_TRADE_RETURN_CODES errors must be interpreted correctly in order to handle them correctly. Is there any material to describe them in detail?

In particular, the following errors are not completely understood:

10008

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED

Order placed

10021

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF

No quotes available to process the request


10028

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED

Query blocked for processing

10029

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN

Order or position frozen

Can someone help with this issue?

[Deleted]  
retired:

ENUM_TRADE_RETURN_CODES errors must be interpreted correctly in order to handle them correctly. Is there any material to describe them in detail?

In particular, the following errors are not completely understood:

10008

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED

Order placed

10021

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF

No quotes available to process the request


10028

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED

Query blocked for processing

10029

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN

Order or position frozen

Can someone help with this issue?

All of the above refers to the codes which are returned by the server in response to the terminal's request. That's why everything is given in section "Trade server return codes".

It would be logical to assume that the list contains more than just errors.

Now in order.

As for

10008

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED

Order placed


It would be logical to suppose that this answer is not an error but simply informs the client (the trading terminal) that the order has been successfully placed.

In this case there are three possible solutions:

1. Not to process the answer at all;

2. process the order placement in the OnTrade() block - quite acceptable, but not very correct in my opinion;

In my opinion, this is the best way to process a mechanical trade.

PS

I prefer to process server's responses at the order place and catch the result of actions of a trader, server or other Expert Advisors in OnTrade().

For example, in OnTrade you can catch trader's trade operations (placing or deleting an order, or working with positions).


With respect to


10029

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN

Order or position is frozen


There is a certain level at which a position or an order are "frozen" (any operations with them are prohibited).

This level is a distance to the current price at which the server prohibits any actions with the order or position. This distance is measured in pips and is set for each symbol.

It can be obtained using SymbolInfoInteger() withparameter SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL.

If you get such a response from the server, you should wait for one of two things to happen:

1. The price has not moved the required distance (larger than that specified in the symbol properties);

2. the order or position does not work under the conditions set in them.


With respect to

10021

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF

No quotes to process the request


Probably, when getting this answer, you should check the symbol name (just in case), make sure that the symbol is selected (important for tester and multicasts), check the availability of history, including on the server (if it needs to be downloaded), probably make sure that the market is open and trading on the symbol is possible.

PS

Although here it will be necessary to specify at developers


What about

10028

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED

Request blocked for processing


This is probably the most specific of the server's responses listed above... it's more likely to need clarification from the developers (I'll just assume that you should probably just wait for a certain amount of time)...

 
Interesting:

Regarding


10029

TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN

Order or position frozen


There is a certain level below which a position or an order are "frozen" (any actions with them are forbidden).

This level is a distance to the current price at which the server prohibits any actions with the order or position. This distance is measured in pips and is set for each symbol.

It can be obtained using SymbolInfoInteger() withparameter SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL.

If you get such a response from the server, you should wait for one of two things to happen:

1. The price has not moved the required distance (larger than that specified in the symbol properties);

2. the order or position has not fulfilled the conditions set in them.


Thank you for the detailed answer. I understand the code "10029: TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN: Order or position is frozen".

However, we still have questions regarding the rest of them (I want to know the exact answer and not just guesses):

10008

TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED

Order placed

10021

TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF

No quotes available to process the request


10028

TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED

The request is blocked for processing

In particular, it is not quite clear what "10008: Order has been placed" means, because when the order is queued on the server, a ticket is assigned to it and the code "10009: TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: Request executed" is returned.

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