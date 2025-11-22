Errors, bugs, questions - page 2510
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Hello all. Problem withCopyRates/CopyClose - doesn't copy enough.
Returns:
maxbars = 10000000;
copied = 5984, copcls = 5984 instead of 10000
Hello all. Problem with CopyRates/CopyClose - doesn't copy enough.
Returns:
maxbars = 10000000;
copied = 5984, copcls = 5984 instead of 10000
The problem is understanding.
You can set 100000000 bars in the terminal, but not necessarily this number will be on the server.
You can check the number of available timeseries bars with Bars()
Dear developers, how is it possible that in the current brent futures (BR-8.19) the combination of flags TICK_FLAG_SELL+TICK_FLAG_VOL+TICK_FLAG_LAST = 88 and in the far future (BR-9.19) the same combination of flags gives the value 344?
Similarly, the combination of TICK_FLAG_BUY+TICK_FLAG_VOL+TICK_FLAG_LAST on the current futures BR-8.19 = 56, and on the far one it is 312?
Are there any flags missing from the documentation?Build 2085, real openers.
The problem is understanding.
You can set 100000000 bars in the terminal, but not necessarily that many on the server.
You can check the number of available timeseries bars using Bars()
Can I ask you another question?
If the history is loaded and stored locally, is there any way to increase the number of available bars?
Hello Developers!
Please add a feature to filter parameters in the "Optimisation" tab. For example, when "Optimization" was done and we got a lot of results, it would be possible to filter out unwanted results by any conditions.
(Now it is not convenient to work with results in MT5 Optimization, there is a simple ranking of results and very few parameters are displayed, there are no such parameters as "average transaction" "max drawdown in pips", etc.)
Even in TSlab it is very convenient to cull results after optimization and by a very large number of parameters.
Dear developers, how is it possible that in the current brent futures (BR-8.19) the combination of flags TICK_FLAG_SELL+TICK_FLAG_VOL+TICK_FLAG_LAST = 88 and in the far future (BR-9.19) the same combination of flags gives the value 344?
Similarly, the combination of TICK_FLAG_BUY+TICK_FLAG_VOL+TICK_FLAG_LAST on the current futures BR-8.19 = 56, and on the far one it is 312?
Are there any flags missing from the documentation?Bild 2085, real openers.
these are undocumented flags (used by the terminal)
these are undocumented flags (used by the terminal)
Thank you. Why doesn't this information appear in the documentation... Anyway.
Starting from a certain date, alerts appear as if several people are unread in the private room
You click through to everyone, the alerts go away. But as soon as someone sends a private message, it's reset to a high number again.
Starting from a certain date, alerts appear as if several people are unread in the private room
You click through to everyone, the alerts go away. But as soon as you write to someone in the PM, it resets to a large number again.
Question: what does the metatrader do after launching? One chart, clean, no indicators. For about 10 minutes it completely takes up disk resources.
Both four and five. I can understand the five, it is constantly updated, but the four is out of date.
Time-wise, we did it in 5 minutes on Friday and over 20 minutes today.
At the end of that time 0%.
That's the size of the Terminal folder, it's been piling up for years:
Maybe we should clean it up. Archive something? If that makes sense, of course.