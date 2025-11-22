Errors, bugs, questions - page 2509
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Asked in codebase moderators - no answer, I'll ask here: how to add description in another language, for example, if code is posted in English codebase, how to add Russian there? If the code is posted both from Russian and English interface, you get two different pages - each with its own id.
You are registered in the ru forum section, so you can upload only to the ru Codebase.
And under the translation fall only those codes that have any minimum number of points.
Or change your passport and registration to en country - then you can upload to en Kodobase, but you will not be able to post to ru.
You are registered in the ru section of the forum, so you can only post to the ru CodeBase.
But only those codes which have scored a minimum number of points are eligible for translation.
Or change your passport and registration on the en country - then you can upload to en Kodobase, but you can't upload to ru.
Oh, how ...
And I, purely naivety, thought that this is something common... At least, based on the requirement that everything must be written in "enemy language" )))
OFF: Do you know Chinese?!
No, I ordered translation here on Freelance.
I see. We'll wait for them (moderators) to show up there ;-)
I noticed one not so pleasant thing. When compiling an EA with a new name (with the terminal running) and updating the navigator, the new owl appears in the navigator itself, but in the strategy tester it appears only after restarting the terminal.
Is it possible to fix it?
I noticed one not so pleasant thing. When compiling an EA with a new name (with the terminal running) and updating the navigator, the new owl appears in the navigator itself, but in the strategy tester it appears only after restarting the terminal.
Is it possible to fix it?
what a journal entry means
You are registered in the ru section of the forum, so you can only post to the ru CodeBase.
But only those codes which have scored a minimum number of points are eligible for translation.
Or change your passport and registration to en country - then you can upload to en Kodobase, but you can't upload to ru.
It's the first time I've heard that a user registers in a "forum section" and not on the whole site (there are a lot of services besides the forum, the account is common). What document says that I can't upload to english or any other codebase? How does it fit with the fact that I can (and common sense requires) write blogs, market products and use other stuff in any supported language? It looks like codebase bug (there seems to be some discussions about this problem long time ago, but I can't say exactly where, it may be in service-desk which is not available now). Technically, the site allows you to post code in any language. English, as the most universal, is out of competition.
Dear developers, add the OnTester function to the indicator.
There is no working method to learn test completion from the indicator
Dear developers, add the OnTester function to the indicator.
There is not a single working method to find out the completion of the test from the indicator
What do you actually expect from the indicator? What exactly should it give out when the test is completed?