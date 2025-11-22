Errors, bugs, questions - page 2429
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Insert code correctly:How toinsert code
Is there any way to hide the progress bar in the terminal?
It would be fine if it were stationary, but no! Why did you have to add animation?
what does this warning mean?
I don't see any problem - a simple comparison of two numbers...
what does this warning mean?
I don't see any problem - a simple comparison of two numbers...
And what are these two numbers of what type? And it would also help to use translation of error message - so you will immediately understand where your error is.
What are these two numbers of what type? And you should also use the translation of the error message - that way you'll know immediately where your error is.
fabs() is always double
PeriodSeconds() is always int
The translation is obvious too...
Here's the answer:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page166#comment_29753
but I'm not sure if it applies in my case...
so no warning, but it looks like a perversion
fabs() always double
PeriodSeconds() is always int
The translation is obvious too...
Here's the answer:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page166#comment_29753
but I'm not sure if it applies to my case...
fabs(Start-End)/100 what type is it? А?
Reference:Type conversion
fabs(Start-End)/100 what type is it? А?
Reference:Type conversion
double/int = double
double/int = double
Yes, that's right. And this is the double you are comparing with int(PeriodSeconds -> int).
Yes, that's right. And this is the double you are comparing with int (PeriodSeconds -> int).
Yes, that's right. And this is the double you are comparing with int (PeriodSeconds -> int).
Normally, there's no problem with such a comparison, here are artificial examples. The compiler warns only in the above case: