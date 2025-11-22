Errors, bugs, questions - page 2433
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Hello. After the update of MT5 in the strategy tester the time interval at which my Expert Advisor is optimized is getting out of order. For example, if I set it for one year, the first pass is for one year, then the period decreases and goes in the downward direction. Sometimes it stops at a certain interval and stays there till the end of optimization. I checked it on two PCs and found the same thing. This problem occurs in optimization mode "Slow (complete enumeration of parameters)" trading mode "Every tick based on real ticks".
This problem has disappeared after today's update. Thank you very much for your promptness.
There's an entry in my favourites.
I click on it, I get
404. The page does not exist
My Favourite page doesn't disappear. How can I fix it?
This happens. You need to remove it from Favorites.
Sometimes the same topic is displayed twice. It can be treated in the same way.
It happens. Need to remove from favourites.
Also sometimes the same topic is displayed twice. It can be treated in the same way.
Thank you, just now noticed the cross to delete.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2019.03.06 09:53Is it a bot?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Andrey Khatimlianskii, 2019.03.06 11:00
No, just a normal user who is about to run a signal or expose a product.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Errors, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2019.03.07 08:32
The number of friends has increased by 200 in 24 hours. At the same time
Not visiting the forum at all. If there's any clicking, it's on numerous pages of top signals.
Yes, looks like a recruitment of friends base for product/signal billing. The recruitment is probably automated. Apparently the number of friend requests is not limited in any way.
Accidentally stumbled across a continuation of this story as the face of the person under discussion is memorable.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Spammers, spamming in private messages, spamming in discussions, spamming in reviews
Alexander Fedosov, 2019.03.25 08:48
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exchangetraders
Andrei turned out to be 100% right.
Judging by the date of registration, there are a huge number of fake accounts that do not show any activity for months. Then, literally within a month, they gain 5K friends and do mass spamming. I.e. not even Product/Signal.
The recruitment is probably automated. Apparently, the number of friend requests is not limited in any way.
There is a limit to the frequency. I even ran into it once, just accepting a backlog of requests.
But it's easily circumvented by a pause.
Not specified what time (the time zone of the terminal is not the same). Current news release time by GMT; in winter/summer (always) news will be released by GMT zone ?
There is a limit to the frequency. I even ran into it once, just taking the backlog of requests.
But it's easily circumvented by a pause.
I wonder what these bots are made for.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PositionsTotal() return 0 after a call of function trade.PositionOpen()
Flamboyant Gifts, 2019.04.17 00:34HI Dorian. I'm Still NOT able 2 - Get the ''Double Top Tracker'' 2 - Work after Purchasing the tool... I've Installed It Several times Hoping that Would Work, But Still Nothing... I've tried dorian75 Still NO response From U - I'm running OUT Of Ideas!!!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PositionsTotal() return 0 after a call of function trade.PositionOpen()
Flamboyant Gifts, 2019.04.17 08:59HOW CAN I - Make this tool Work. '' Double Top Tracker v3 ''
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PositionsTotal() return 0 after a call of function trade.PositionOpen()
Flamboyant Gifts, 2019.04.17 09:01HI. Trying 2 - reach U..
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PositionsTotal() return 0 after a call of function trade.PositionOpen()
puran444, 2019.04.17 09:10Hello can you help me
I wonder what these bots are made for?
Couldn't match the question to the quotes.
Bots are made in the naive expectation of selling something to "friends".
Could not match the question to the quotes.
Quotes to go with the links. The newly signed up accts are posting all sorts of nonsense on the forum.
I've been seeing this for years.
Quotes to follow the links. The newly signed up aces are posting all kinds of nonsense on the forum.
Been watching this for a while now.