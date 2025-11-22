Errors, bugs, questions - page 2431
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Maximum width value = 8. And, yes, when scaling down the graph, the width of the bar graph columns is automatically adjusted. When zoomed in, it will not be wider than 8.
See the snapshot. Where 2, where 3 and where 5 are displayed the same width.
See the snapshot. Where 2, where 3 and where 5 show the same width.
Set the graph to maximum scale
Set the graph to maximum scale
Why would I do that? I already know it will be wider. That's exactly what I'm asking, "Is it a bug or a fic that wider than a candle will not be displayed?"
What's the point? I already know it will be wider. That's exactly what I'm asking, "Is this a chip or a bug that the wider candle will not be displayed?"
Right. I didn't understand the question at first, so I started on my own.
I see. I didn't understand the question at first, so I started on my own
So you don't know if it's a bug or a bug?
So you don't know if it's a feature or a bug?
I don't know. It's more of a bug - it's always been that way.
I do not know. It's more of a feature - it's always been like that
In MT5 I somehow didn't pay attention, but in MT4 even now you can put a wider candle.
What about the MQL site - why is it so glitchy?