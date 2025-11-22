Errors, bugs, questions - page 2431

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Artyom Trishkin:

Maximum width value = 8. And, yes, when scaling down the graph, the width of the bar graph columns is automatically adjusted. When zoomed in, it will not be wider than 8.

See the snapshot. Where 2, where 3 and where 5 are displayed the same width.


 
Alexey Viktorov:

See the snapshot. Where 2, where 3 and where 5 show the same width.


Set the graph to maximum scale

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Set the graph to maximum scale

Why would I do that? I already know it will be wider. That's exactly what I'm asking, "Is it a bug or a fic that wider than a candle will not be displayed?"

 
Alexey Viktorov:

What's the point? I already know it will be wider. That's exactly what I'm asking, "Is this a chip or a bug that the wider candle will not be displayed?"

Right. I didn't understand the question at first, so I started on my own.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I see. I didn't understand the question at first, so I started on my own

So you don't know if it's a bug or a bug?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

So you don't know if it's a feature or a bug?

I don't know. It's more of a bug - it's always been that way.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I do not know. It's more of a feature - it's always been like that

In MT5 I somehow didn't pay attention, but in MT4 even now you can put a wider candle.


 
What's wrong with the MQL site - why is it glitching?
 
Andy:
What about the MQL site - why is it so glitchy?
Kaspersky?
 
Yes, Free.
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