Errors, bugs, questions - page 1211
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A small delay between function calls to theSleep(50) scripts helped me;
Maybe the problem is different threads accessing the same program at the same time to load it
Insert mutex))
Greetings all.
Signed up for the signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/45917, I have an Alpari ECN-PRO account (same as the signal provider). I checked all 4 checkboxes when subscribing to the signal, including "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and "Synchronize positions without confirmation".
After that I get these messages in the log:
2014.10.02 19:02:43.095 '111111': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2014.10.02 19:02:43.095 '111111': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#611761446 sell 0.09 EURUSD at 1.26526 tp: 1.26320]
2014.10.02 19:02:43.095 '111111': Signal - trade request failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
2014.10.02 19:02:43.095 '111111': order sell 0.01 EURUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.26320 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
I have found that in case of similar problem I was advised not to tick the checkbox "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/22817).
I did not check it, but positions are synchronized and opened, but, as one can easily guess, without SL and TP, while the signal provider has a TP.
Then I again tick the checkbox and press ОК - TP ofopen positions in my terminal are synchronized with those of the Provider.
However, when these positions are closed either upon TP or upon a Provider's signal, new ones cannot be opened because all the checkboxes are checked again and I see errors mentioned above in the journal.
I have to uncheck the checkbox again, then the signals are synchronized, and after that I have to put the checkbox again to pull up the TP for these signals as well.
Question, what am I doing wrong? :)
I would be grateful for the help.
Who knows how to get rid of the text on the chart, but keep the description on the line?
Tried this:
I tried this.
Doesn't help.
I don't remember the description being displayed on the chart before
what is the key word?
trash
What is the keyword?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
MT5 MQL code authorship protection.
Renat, 2009.11.22 16:54
You can use a special modifier for each function in MQL5 for code littering/ obfuscation:
It's called trash for now, but we will probably change it to protect.
This will result in deep littering of the code and slowdown of the specified function.
In addition, the MQL5 compiler uses a lot of optimizations, which dramatically reduces the possibility of reverse decompilation.
Who knows how to get rid of the text on the graph but keep the description on the line?
Tried this:
I tried this.
it doesn't work.
I don't remember the description being displayed on the chart before
F8 and :
came here and solved everything))
Thankstol64.
Who knows how to get rid of the inscription on the chart. but what would the description remains on the line?
I do not remember that the description was displayed on the chart before
Tooltip text. If the property is not set, the tooltip automatically generated by the terminal is displayed. You can disable tooltip displaying by setting its value "\n" (line translation)
F8 and :
what is the key word?
what's the keyword?
Oh, cool. Didn't know about this modifier. The most interesting thing is that it already works now. The compiler allows the declaration of a trashy function now.
As I understand it, as long as it doesn't actually gut the function?