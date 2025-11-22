Errors, bugs, questions - page 2423
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Good afternoon.
Build 2007. The problem is as follows. I am running in the strategy tester an EA on a futures (not glued) with visualization. I get the following result
Now I remove the "Visualization" checkbox and get different results
I take other periods, including instruments. Both profit parameters and the number of deals are different. Moreover, I have found out after a detailed comparison of deals that some deals are impossible without visualization at the level of advisor's logic. So, the correct data can only be obtained using the visualization.
Comrades Forum members and developers, what is it and how to deal with it? It is expensive to test all the time with visualization on large periods, because the process takes longer than without the visualization.
What is the test mode?
I'm assuming that it's about the indicators...
What is the test mode?
I assume it's the indicators...
The Expert Advisor uses 2 indicators: 1 standard 2 by 2 fractal, the second indicator is a modified standard fractal, but with the possibility of indicating a candle.
In this particular case 1 of the left market entries was because the robot considered that the candle closed above the fractal but in fact the fractal was very far away.
UPD I forgot, I also use standard ATR indicator
The Expert Advisor uses 2 indicators: 1 standard fractal 2 by 2, the second indicator is a modified standard fractal, but with the possibility of indicating candles.
Specifically, in the analyzed case 1 of the left market entry was because the robot considered that the candle closed above the fractal but in fact the fractal was very far away.
UPD: I forgot, I am also using a standard ATR indicator
Are there any TFs other than the one the Expert Advisor is running on?
are there any TFs used other than the one on which the Expert Advisor is running?
The Expert Advisor uses 2 indicators: 1 standard fractal 2 by 2, the second indicator is a modified standard fractal, but with the possibility of indicating candles.
Specifically, in the analyzed case 1 of the left market entry was because the robot considered that the candle closed above the fractal but in fact the fractal was very far away.
UPD: I forgot, it uses standard indicator ATR
Maybe the indicators are critical for the history - check the indicator readings, especially at the beginning of testing.
Slava, under the pressure of your authority I was hesitating about my actions... But only for a moment, because I remembered that I was checking the point you mentioned by displaying also the time of older TFs along with their prices.
However, especially for you, I did it - now it outputs in one line everything you need to see the problem.... You do not want to say that iTime returns time correctly, but iOpen, iHigh, iLow, iClose prices are wrong and this is normal?
The open price for all bars of all timeframes starting at the same time should match.
Do you have a mismatch somewhere?
Show the mismatch.
After that we will discuss high, low and close
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Andrey Barinov, 2019.04.08 07:20
I got a message today, but it seems to be a new fic - channels. Now comes a message about any activity of any of the participants (and there are 100 of them).
QUESTION: How do I unsubscribe from such a channel? And why am I automatically subscribed to it?
Perhaps history is critical for the indicators - check the indicator readings, especially at the beginning of the test.
I will check in the evening.
But even if so, in theory the modes with and without visualisation should differ only in the presence of the graph.
Moreover, the optimization results after the detected problem are also questionable. I would like to hear the opinion of the developers.
The open price for all bars of all timeframes starting from the same time should match.
Do you have a mismatch somewhere?
Show me the discrepancy.
After that let's discuss high, low and close
I am talking about the mismatch between the TF data received from the chart and the data received in the tester in the "real ticks" mode.
I'm talking about the mismatch between the TF data obtained from the chart and the data obtained in the tester in "real ticks" mode.
Answer the question.
Do you have inconsistencies in open prices? Yes or no?