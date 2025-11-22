Errors, bugs, questions - page 2432

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Andy:
Yes, Free.
Deactivate
 
Is it possible to dynamically resizethe CGraphic? Or is that not possible? As far as I understand, if you do it directly, you have to recreate the object? Maybe someone has a working example?
 
Everything was fine until today.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Disable

No Kaspersky, but the website glitches too, and only mql5.com.

 
Andy:
Everything was fine until today.
Recently problems have started with Kaspersky.
 
Andy:
What about the MQL site - why is it so glitchy?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Communicate with developers via Service Desk!

Marsel, 2019.04.12 07:36

Kaspersky is being dealt with.

As a temporary measure, add "c.mql5.com" to exceptions. To do this: Open Kaspersky Anti-Virus - Settings(gear) - Advanced - Network - Configure exceptions - Add. Reboot the device and check for a problematic situation.


 
Hello. After the update of MT5 in the strategy tester, the time interval, on which the Expert Advisor is optimized, is getting messed up. For example, if I set it for one year, the first pass is for one year, then the period decreases and slopes downwards, sometimes it stops at a certain truncated interval till the end of optimization. I checked it on two PCs and found the same thing. This problem occurs in optimization mode "Slow (complete enumeration of parameters)" trading mode "Every tick based on real ticks".
Тестирование стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - MetaTrader 5
Тестирование стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Тестер стратегий позволяет тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии (советники) перед началом использования их в реальной торговле. При тестировании советника происходит его однократная прогонка с начальными параметрами на исторических данных. При оптимизации торговая стратегия прогоняется несколько раз с различным набором параметров...
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Problems have recently started with Kaspersky.

Response from Kaspersky Technical Support:

On the basis of the information received we can offer you the following solution:

It seems that security certificates of the specified site are set incorrectly as the site is loaded correctly if you disable scanning of secured connections(Settings - Advanced - Network - Do not scan secured connections).
At that, incorrect certificate setting is indicated by the fact that adding the site to exceptions of "Secure connection scan" component has no effect.

 
Mikhail Sergeev:

Response from Kaspersky technical support:

We can offer you the following solution based on the information you have received:

The security certificates on the site referred to above are probably configured incorrectly as the site loads correctly if you switch off checking for secure connections (Settings - Advanced - Network - Do not check secure connections).
However, the fact that adding the site to the exceptions of the Secure connection check component has no effect on the incorrect certificate configuration.

Temporary solution:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Communicate with developers via Service Desk!

Marsel, 2019.04.12 07:36

C Kaspersky is being dealt with.

As a temporary measure, add"c.mql5.com" to exceptions. To do this: Open Kaspersky Anti-Virus - Settings (gear) - Advanced - Network - Configure exceptions - Add. Reboot the device and check for a problematic situation.


 

There's an entry in my favourites.

I click on it, I get

404. The page does not exist


My Favourite page doesn't disappear. How can I fix it?

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