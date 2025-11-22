Errors, bugs, questions - page 2432
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No Kaspersky, but the website glitches too, and only mql5.com.
Everything was fine until today.
What about the MQL site - why is it so glitchy?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Communicate with developers via Service Desk!
Marsel, 2019.04.12 07:36
Kaspersky is being dealt with.
As a temporary measure, add "c.mql5.com" to exceptions. To do this: Open Kaspersky Anti-Virus - Settings(gear) - Advanced - Network - Configure exceptions - Add. Reboot the device and check for a problematic situation.
Problems have recently started with Kaspersky.
Response from Kaspersky Technical Support:
On the basis of the information received we can offer you the following solution:
It seems that security certificates of the specified site are set incorrectly as the site is loaded correctly if you disable scanning of secured connections(Settings - Advanced - Network - Do not scan secured connections).
At that, incorrect certificate setting is indicated by the fact that adding the site to exceptions of "Secure connection scan" component has no effect.
Response from Kaspersky technical support:
We can offer you the following solution based on the information you have received:
The security certificates on the site referred to above are probably configured incorrectly as the site loads correctly if you switch off checking for secure connections (Settings - Advanced - Network - Do not check secure connections).
However, the fact that adding the site to the exceptions of the Secure connection check component has no effect on the incorrect certificate configuration.
Temporary solution:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Communicate with developers via Service Desk!
Marsel, 2019.04.12 07:36
C Kaspersky is being dealt with.
As a temporary measure, add"c.mql5.com" to exceptions. To do this: Open Kaspersky Anti-Virus - Settings (gear) - Advanced - Network - Configure exceptions - Add. Reboot the device and check for a problematic situation.
There's an entry in my favourites.
I click on it, I get
404. The page does not exist
My Favourite page doesn't disappear. How can I fix it?