Errors, bugs, questions - page 2425
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Hi all, here's a question:
is there a minimum action time for pending orders, if so how do I find out?
10 minutes. It's in the documentation somewhere.
I have to wait 10 minutes. It's in the documentation somewhere.
can't be, I'm sending a request to open a pending order
the parameters
One broker gets through without any problems, the other gets through at times (so to speak), a few orders get through, then a few orders get an error!
can't be, I'm sending a request to open a pending order
the parameters
At one broker it goes through without any problems, at another one goes through several times (so to speak), a few orders go through, then a few orders write an error!
Ten minutes is not 110 seconds, but much more. And even 10 minutes may not work. By the time the order has been placed, the time may have changed by an unacceptable margin of error and will be less than ten minutes.
Ten minutes is not 110 seconds but much more. And even 10 minutes might not be enough. By the time the order has been placed, the time may have changed by an unacceptable margin of error and will be less than 10 minutes.
I wrote that with one broker everything works without problems and with another with errors, that's why I asked if there is such a parameter which returns the minimum order action time
In the picture you can see that there are errors from the beginning and then a couple of orders are set, if a minimum of 10 minutes, why do these two go through?
In the picture you can see that there are errors from the beginning and then a couple of orders are set, if a minimum of 10 minutes, why do these two go through?
The tester must be tired.
put TimeCurrent() + 120 in the parameter, all errors disappeared, so we will assume that the minimum time is 2 minutes!
put TimeCurrent() + 120 in the parameter, all errors disappeared, so we will assume that the minimum time is 2 minutes!
There may have been some changes.
I'll check it tonight.
But even so, in theory the modes with and without visualisation should differ only in the presence of the graph.
Moreover, the results of optimisation after the identified problem are also questioned. I would like to hear the opinion of the developers.
Slava, do you happen to know about it?
What the hell is wrong with the double type in the latest versions of metaeditor? In both mt4 and mt5 it writes some nonsense instead of -0.01. Where did these numbers come from, the variables are reset to zero in my case.