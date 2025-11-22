Errors, bugs, questions - page 2426
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What the hell is wrong with the double type in the latest versions of metaeditor? In both mt4 and mt5 it writes some nonsense instead of -0.01. Where did these numbers come from, the variables are reset to zero in my case.
I have to change the memory. It was the same in older versions.
the compiler behaves differently in the same cases.
Downloaded 2 files from kodobase:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15440
were made, obviously before iTime() appeared. One of them compiles, the other one swears:
Functions are identical:
calls too.
The reason for the scolding is obvious, understandable and easily fixed by auto-replacement, but the different behaviour in similar situations is alarming.
PS:
The compiled indicator works correctly.
You have to replace the memory. It was exactly the same in the old versions.
What memory? What's memory got to do with it?
I ran the following code :
And got a strange result:
I.e. SymbolInfoTick with the first parameter equal to "" for some reason returns the last tick by the chart symbol instead of false and a tick from zeros. Although it should not be so according to definition in documentation.
property strict?
What the hell is going on with the double type in the latest versions of metaeditor? In both mt4 and mt5 it writes some nonsense instead of -0.01. Where do these numbers come from? I set the variables to zero.
This is the build from 2007.
It has always been 0.01, but now I don't understand it:
property strict?
in both are the same:
I haven't checked up to the symbol (as pointed out above - the code isn't mine), but on a cursory glance they are 95% identical. And the difference is not in the places where the error pops up. But, for some reason one compiles, the other doesn't. I have already fixed it for myself, but I am informing the developers about the strangeness.
This bug seems to have appeared in recent builds of MT5.
Bug in CryptEncode() and CryptDecode() functions. Problem with the CRYPT_AES256 conversion method
You may reproduce the bug in the latest (2009) build with this script:
This bug seems to have appeared in recent builds of MT5.
The bug is in CryptEncode() and CryptDecode() functions. Problem with the CRYPT_AES256 conversion method
You may reproduce the bug in the last (2009) build with this script:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
CryptEncode in MT5 2009 started giving a different result
Ilyas, 2019.04.08 10:28
Thanks for the post.
AES encryption error has been fixed.
Here in the build since 2007
It was always 0.01 and now it's not clear: