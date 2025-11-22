Errors, bugs, questions - page 2427
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Show the output code
"1.e-002" is (string)Lots?
Yes.
"1.e-002" is (string)Lots?
Changed the lot in the input parameters to 0.05
Changed the code to:
P.S. But if I enter 0.01 at once, it displays correctly
Changed the lot in the input parameters to 0.05
Changed the code to:
P.S. But if you enter 0.01 at once, it displays correctly
Vitaliy, but DoubleToString has the second parameter. And it is mandatory in your version, otherwise it will be by default. Fortunately I don't remember how much, it is not interesting to me.
Vitaly, but DoubleToString has a second parameter. And in your variant it is obligatory, otherwise it will be by default. Fortunately I don't remember how much, I'm not interested in it.
By default it should not output 0.01 as 1.
We will correct
By default, it should not output 0.01 as 1.e-002
Let's correct
the compiler behaves differently in the same cases.
Downloaded 2 files from kodobase:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15440
were made, obviously before iTime() appeared. One of them compiles, the other one swears:
Functions are identical:
calls too.
The reason for the scolding is obvious, understandable and easily fixed by auto-replacement, but the different behaviour in similar situations is alarming.
PS:
The compiled indicator works correctly.
I have both files causing exactly the same error list (8 in total).
I have both files causing exactly the same error lists (8 in total).
Re-downloaded, tried to compile, both with errors, but the number is different: 8 and 9.
Judging by the auto-replacement report, it must be different.
So there was some sort of ME failure yesterday. I see the first one as a failure in favour of the user (compiled without edits and worked!).
Re-downloaded, tried to compile, both with errors, but the numbers are different: 8 and 9.
Judging by the auto-change report, it must be different.
Yes indeed, the range has 1 more.