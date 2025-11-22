Errors, bugs, questions - page 2298
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Everyone can type "shared_ptr" into site search and follow the first result, it's not hard, I strongly recommend to try it.
then discover that none of the standard smart pointers are properly implemented in mql, because there are no references, dereferencing and arrow.
then discover that none of the standard smart pointers are properly implemented on mql because there are no references, dereferencing and arrows.
If you're alluding to the inability to implement an active link counting counter, the author there writes about his approach to solving this problem:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Reference counter in shared_ptr is deleted
vasya-gaykin, 2016.03.12 20:02
we need new int to share counter between Pointer, there is no other way to solve this problem.
Pointer is a container for managing Objects
The solution is JSON parsing; instead of Object we have JSON class sets, JSONObject, JSONArray, JSONString...
How do I call up the Agreement window in the terminal? For example, when you move a pending order for the first time with the mouse, the Agreement appears on a white background with a large number of letters. It seems to suggest accepting it or refusing it. I cannot see it now.
I cannot understand how the AutoTrade button in the terminal was pressed. The only thing I remember is accidentally hitting a pending order with the mouse. Immediately this Agreement appeared, which I ignored without reading it. This is the only suspicion that could have caused disabling Autotrading. But I can't reproduce it as I can't repeat the situation with this Agreement. Where does this flag sit to knock it out and see those many letters again?
How do I call up the Agreement window in the terminal? For example, when you first move a pending order with the mouse, the Agreement appears on a white background with a large number of letters. It seems to suggest accepting it or refusing it. I cannot see it now.
I cannot understand how the AutoTrade button in the terminal was pressed. The only thing I remember is accidentally hitting a pending order with the mouse. Immediately this Agreement appeared, which I ignored without reading it. This is the only suspicion that could have caused disabling Autotrading. But I can't reproduce it, as I can't repeat the situation with this Agreement. Where does this flag sit to knock it out and see those many letters again?
Tried it, the Agreement doesn't appear.
I never thought this would happen. There's no hotkey to this button, is there, to accidentally press it?
That bastard!
Ctrl+E
Разрешить/запретить использование советников.
Was closing windows on Ctrl+W, accidentally pressed the key next to it instead of W - E. And cut off all trade!
Dear developers, well, let's remove these random situations! Disable / Enable Auto Trade - a serious thing, it is not good to introduce a random element. There is no hotkey to enable DLL. If you want it to be hot, let it be CTRL+SHIFT+E. The Terminal will somehow indicate that this button is pressed. So, you can secure yourself against an accident.
Tried it, the agreement doesn't show up.
Is this the agreement?
Is this the agreement?
Yes, it is, thank you. Didn't realise you not only had to uncheck it, but also put it back on.
And the reason for disabling auto-trading turned out to be idiotic - I added the comment above. So be vigilant.