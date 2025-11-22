Errors, bugs, questions - page 1711

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Anton:
Check run time of OnCalculate() through GetMicrosecondCount(). Print this value into log. It is better to remember maximal time and print only maximal value update to log - this way it will be more visible.

Got the output of every tick, a lot!

2016.09.27 19:29:00.293 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 69.541 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:59.877 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 53.212 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:59.800 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 52.833 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:59.739 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 73.088 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:58.689 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 67.036 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:58.007 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 53.553 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:57.744 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 53.815 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:57.603 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 53.030 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:57.541 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 53.485 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:57.488 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 52.938 ms.
2016.09.27 19:28:57.443 TurnOver (Si-12.16,M1)  MaxInterval = 79.087 ms.

Why is CopyTicks so slow?! Checked dependence on number of ticks (count - input parameter) - almost none. It's also sluggish with low values.

 
Anton:

There's more datahere.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Why can't demo.metaquotes.net:443 open a demo account for an update ?
Something's wrong, I can't open it with web or terminal either
 
Slawa:

1. Depends on the implementation of the indicator. If written sparingly, only the last value is recalculated.

2. If the chart is stationary, the number of bars has not changed, in case of collision, the previous buffer is drawn (i.e. there will be no emptiness)

Thanks for the clarification.
 
fxsaber:

Got the output of every tick, a lot!

Why is CopyTicks so slow?! Checked dependence on number of ticks (count - input parameter) - almost none. It's also sluggish with low values.

What is the ticks arrival rate in your case exactly?
 
Slawa:
What is the rate of ticks coming in specifically in your case?
It fluctuates a lot. At the time of the provided log the M1 tick volume is around 200.
 
fxsaber:
Highly floating. At the time of the provided log the tick volume of M1 is about 200.

I remind you that the tick volume is not equal to the number of received ticks. The tick volume is formed only by those ticks which change the state of the bar.

The slowness of CopyTicks in this case is explained very simply. Attempting to read a batch of ticks from the tick database runs into writing another tick to the same database. Who came first, blocked the access. With all ensuing braking consequences.

 
Slawa:

As a reminder, tick volume does not equal the number of ticks received. Tick volume is formed only by those ticks which change the state of the bar.

The slowness of CopyTicks in this case is explained very simply. Attempting to read a batch of ticks from the tick database runs into writing another tick to the same database. Who came first, blocked the access. With all of the resulting braking consequences.

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fxsaber, 2016.09.27 20:32

The application has been made, but rewritten "holy"
It now works without flicker.
Managed to bypass the brakes without waiting for a fix.
 

It may look like the bottom of the glass is changing, but it is not

Some creep puts and removes some SellLimit and the MT5 visualisation is misleading in supposedly changing the bottom of the cup.

 
fxsaber:

Some bastard puts and removes some SellLimit and the MT5 visualisation is misleading in supposedly changing the bottom of the cup.

Disabling the autoscale would help
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