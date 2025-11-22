Errors, bugs, questions - page 1711
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Check run time of OnCalculate() through GetMicrosecondCount(). Print this value into log. It is better to remember maximal time and print only maximal value update to log - this way it will be more visible.
Got the output of every tick, a lot!
Why is CopyTicks so slow?! Checked dependence on number of ticks (count - input parameter) - almost none. It's also sluggish with low values.
There's more datahere.
Why can't demo.metaquotes.net:443 open a demo account for an update ?
1. Depends on the implementation of the indicator. If written sparingly, only the last value is recalculated.
2. If the chart is stationary, the number of bars has not changed, in case of collision, the previous buffer is drawn (i.e. there will be no emptiness)
Got the output of every tick, a lot!
Why is CopyTicks so slow?! Checked dependence on number of ticks (count - input parameter) - almost none. It's also sluggish with low values.
What is the rate of ticks coming in specifically in your case?
Highly floating. At the time of the provided log the tick volume of M1 is about 200.
I remind you that the tick volume is not equal to the number of received ticks. The tick volume is formed only by those ticks which change the state of the bar.
The slowness of CopyTicks in this case is explained very simply. Attempting to read a batch of ticks from the tick database runs into writing another tick to the same database. Who came first, blocked the access. With all ensuing braking consequences.
As a reminder, tick volume does not equal the number of ticks received. Tick volume is formed only by those ticks which change the state of the bar.
The slowness of CopyTicks in this case is explained very simply. Attempting to read a batch of ticks from the tick database runs into writing another tick to the same database. Who came first, blocked the access. With all of the resulting braking consequences.
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Mysterious stock indicator
fxsaber, 2016.09.27 20:32The application has been made, but rewritten "holy" It now works without flicker.
It may look like the bottom of the glass is changing, but it is not
Some creep puts and removes some SellLimit and the MT5 visualisation is misleading in supposedly changing the bottom of the cup.
Some bastard puts and removes some SellLimit and the MT5 visualisation is misleading in supposedly changing the bottom of the cup.