Errors, bugs, questions - page 218
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Is it possible to programmatically set focus in CChartObjectEdit object?
That is, you need to be able to enter text into the input field immediately after it is created and without activating it with the mouse.
A request to the developers. While the work on MT5 is boiling and changes are still being made, it would be very nice to expand the number of optimization passes.
As far as I understood the solution for so many tasks is found for about 10 000 variants may be a little more or a little less. A few hours of searching on one processor and the best variants have been found.
Versatility of MQL5+OP+Multicore testing allows us to look at new horizons of tasks (e.g. searching for patterns) that can be solved using MT5 tools.
But here is the trouble:
The article posted on your site has an example of genetic algorithm https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/55 where it took 3^100 forward brute force to solve a search problem on 100 bars - well that's a bit more than LongInt :) while the solution was found in 17 000 iterations. Genetic algorithm can find solutions for much more variants than LongInt. And this limitation is completely unfounded and obsolete. Well, except that at this final stage of MT5 it will be difficult to do so.
A very big request to the developers, if it is not too difficult, please make the number of passes at least 2^LongInt (2 to the power).
Strange. This is the third time. There are two points on the graph that are close in value, but one in the results.
A request to the developers. While the work on MT5 is boiling and changes are still being made, it would be very nice to expand the number of optimization passes.
As far as I understood the solution for many tasks is found for about 10 000 variants may be a little more or a little less. A few hours of searching on one processor and the best variants have been found.
Versatility of MQL5+OP+Multicore testing allows us to look at new horizons of tasks (e.g. searching for patterns) that can be solved using MT5 tools.
But here is the trouble:
The article posted on your site has an example of genetic algorithm https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/55 where it took 3^100 forward brute force to solve a search problem on 100 bars - well that's a bit more than LongInt :) while the solution was found in 17 000 iterations. Genetic algorithm can find solutions for much more variants than LongInt. And this limitation is completely unfounded and obsolete. Well, except that at this final stage of MT5 it will be difficult to do so.
A very big request to the developers, if it is not too difficult, please make the number of passes at least 2^LongInt (2 to the power).
"Strange. This is the third time. There are two points on the graph that are close in value, but there is only one in the results."
How about clicking here ?
How about clicking here ?
On the name of the column.
Where exactly do you click? On the column name or on the result of the calculation?