Errors, bugs, questions - page 21
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In addition, you can read the help section of the terminal "Status bar -> Menu switching of access points".
Thank you. (chuckles) Wow, that's a lot of good stuff.
1. Is it possible to adjust the width of the columns. When the bank is displayed, it compresses everything and does not let me see the quotes.
2. will you connect several providers of quotes simultaneously (I had such a desire to use MT5 long time ago)? If I want to use my own brokerage firm I may choose a better one. (something like interbank)
2. Do you plan to connect several quote providers in the future (I had such a wish for MT5 a long time ago)? Like there are three brokerage companies (banks) in which I have a real account. If I want to use my own brokerage firm I may choose a better one. (something like interbank).
No, but there are options:
No, but there are options:...
It's a pity that you are so quick and categorical (( you are depriving us of a very tasty thing. Let's wait for MT6 :-).
And these solutions are clear, if someone decides to do it, to download quotes from different terminals, it would be more convenient to analyse them in another program matlab (matcad) and to send commands to terminals (buy, sell)
2. Do you plan to connect several quote providers in the future (I had such a wish for MT5 a long time ago)? Like there are three brokerage companies (banks) in which I have a real account. If there are three presently open accounts I may choose from them a rate more convenient for my trading robot (something like interbank or interbank market). (sort of interbank).
...I will wait for MT6 :-).
Prival:
2. Do you plan to connect several quote providers in the future (I had such a wish for MT5 a long time ago)? Like there are three brokerage companies (banks) in which I have a real account. If I want to use my own brokerage firm I may choose a better one. (something like interbank)
Of course I am using my own opinion:
I think that such a possibility is not very correct in terms of implementation, because if you want to analyze quotes (and not only) from different brokerage companies it is better to apply external applications and databases (the whole question is only in the technology of such data processing and its specific implementation).
If necessary, the brokerage company can easily create a list containing the required number of instruments, and the quotes will come from different banks / exchanges.
Of course this approach will be mainly used for stock instruments, but it can also be implemented for Forex (something like that can be seen on Admiral's demo now)...
There are for example: "EURUSD", "EURUSD+" and "EURUSD.
I wonder what broker dealer would agree to purchase and pay for a platform that so clearly exposes its competitive disadvantages.
If there is only one brokerage company (one account), but there are many market makers, it is quite acceptable for all.
Of course the question is different - With Forex everything is clear (the number of currencies is very limited), but what will happen to the fund and other assets is the question, and it is mainly addressed to developers.
And the question is - How many tickers of traded symbols may a broker actually create and how many of them can be processed by the trading terminal? And how convenient it will be...
PS
Here I just thought that, say, if a trader wants to trade shares (say, just those traded at NYSE). If I'm not mistaken there it is quite possible to get a number in 2000-3000 tickers (let it even be only 500 to 1000 in DC)...
..
Of course the question is different - Forex is clear (the number of currencies is very limited), but what will happen to the fund and other assets is the question, and it is mainly addressed to the developers.
....
I think it will be valuable for forex, because broker may give the trader any quote it wants, it is not a stock exchange. But if my broker starts giving quotes different from the stock exchange, it will not be good for him.
I just don't see any other use for the bank tab. Unless there are several data providers. It's just useless and it's obvious who you're working with.
If there is only one DC (one account), but many market makers, this is a viable option for all
I think, on the contrary, it will be valuable for forex, because the broker can give the trader any quote he wants, it is not a stock exchange. But if my broker starts giving quotes different from the stock exchange, it will not be good for him.
I just don't see any other use for the bank tab. Unless there are several data providers. It's just useless and it's obvious who you're working with.
"Bank" should so be used to indicate the market maker, as I pointed out earlier (at least it's 100% logical).
But I doubt very much that brokerage companies (not the real banks or stock exchanges) would be happy to "duplicate" tickers of currency pairs...
Originally we were talking about "three brokerage companies (banks) where we opened a real account".
And how to manage simultaneously three accounts in different brokerage companies (banks), if the terminal is not in fact a "Multilateral" (I think it was in MT4, for MT5 I hear the first time)?
To tell the truth, since I haven't worked on multiterminals, I don't have a good idea how they work (to be exact, I only superficially and in general terms understand their principles).
And how to manage three accounts simultaneously in different brokerage companies (banks) if the terminal is not in fact a "Multilateral" (I think it was in MT4, for MT5 I heard it for the first time)?
By mentioning "three brokerage companies (banks), in which a real account is opened", the author explained his wish for MT5.